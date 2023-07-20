3 Stocks to Buy for Strong Cash-Generating Abilities

Strong cash flows reflect financial stability, allowing companies to pay down debt, pursue growth opportunities, and shell out dividend payments. These companies are also better equipped to weather an economic downturn, providing another beneficial advantage for investors from a long-term standpoint.

And for those interested in investing in strong cash flows, three companies – Apple AAPL, Visa V, and Broadcom AVGO – are all cash-generating machines. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Broadcom

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. The company’s earnings outlook has modestly improved over the last several months.



For those with an appetite for income, Broadcom has that covered; AVGO shares currently yield a solid 2% annually, more than double the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductor industry average. Dividend growth is also there, with the payout growing by nearly 20% over the last five years.



And the company has the cash flow to back up the dividend payments, with Broadcom generating $4.4 billion in free cash flow throughout its latest quarter. As we can see below, the company’s free cash flow has remained on a solid trajectory.



Visa

Visa, a multinational financial services company, facilitates electronic funds transfers through Visa-branded debit, credit, and prepaid cards. The financial titan reported free cash flow of $3.6 billion in its latest quarter, 13% higher than the year-ago period.



The company has been a consistent earnings performer, exceeding top and bottom line expectations in 13 consecutive quarters. Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming quarterly release on July 25th; estimates suggest 6% earnings growth on 11% higher revenues.

Visa has enjoyed strong sales growth, as illustrated in the chart below.



Visa shares could also entice growth-focused investors, with estimates alluding to 14% earnings growth in its current fiscal year (FY23) and an additional 13% in FY24. Sales growth is also expected to be solid, forecasted to improve by 11% and 10% in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Apple

Apple is one of the biggest cash-generating machines in the S&P 500. The technology titan created $25.6 billion in free cash flow throughout its 2023 Q2, owing to its successful operations.



Apple shares have become a bit rich regarding valuation, perhaps steering away those implementing a value-conscious approach. Shares currently trade at a 32.5X forward earnings multiple (F1), well higher than the 24.9X five-year median and approaching highs of 35.6X in 2021.

The company is scheduled to unveil its Q3 release on August 3rd. Analysts have been modestly bullish for the quarter to be reported, with the $1.20 per share estimate up nearly 2% over the last 60 days. iPhone revenue will also be closely watched; the Zacks Consensus estimate for iPhone sales stands at $40.1 billion, modestly lower than the year-ago period.



Bottom Line

Companies boasting strong cash-generating abilities can be great investments, as they have plenty of cash to fuel growth, pay out dividends, and easily wipe out debt.

And as mentioned above, these companies are better equipped to handle an economic downturn, undeniably a positive.

For those seeking cash-generators, all three above – Apple AAPL, Visa V, and Broadcom AVGO – fit the criteria.

