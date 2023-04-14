3 Stocks to Buy for Life-Changing Wealth Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As an investor, finding stocks that can make you rich is as easy as making good choices and sticking by them. There are just some stocks that are going to keep winning, even if they fall back a little bit.

What makes these stocks that can make you rich so tempting is that, since the market is down, they have tremendous upside.

DHR Danaher $252.92 NVDA Nvidia $267.70 TSLA Tesla $184.68

Danaher (DHR)

Primarily a medical device company, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has an enviable track record of outperforming the broader stock market.

In the past 20 years, DHR stock has outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 Index by more than 1,200%. In the last decade, the stock has gained 445%.

The key to the company’s success is that it makes essential medical and scientific equipment that is widely used in laboratories, research facilities and hospitals around the world.

The company also makes some industrial and water purification products.

The specialized and essential nature of Danaher’s products have driven strong sales growth and led to consistently excellent earnings from the company, which has in turn driven DHR stock higher.

In the most recent fourth quarter of 2022, Danaher’s net earnings rose 25% year-over-year to $2.2 billion. And while the stock continues to be a consistent outperformer, its price-earnings ratio sits at 26, which is not overly high when compared to other similar industrial companies. A quarterly dividend payment of 27 cents a share isn’t bad either.

Nvidia (NVDA)

It’s difficult to talk about technology these days without mentioning semiconductor and microchip manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

The company’s chips are so advanced that they are powering nearly all facets of technology, from video game consoles and cloud computing servers to the world’s most powerful quantum computers and groundbreaking artificial intelligence chatbots.

Nvidia is pushing technology to new limits and its shareholders are benefitting.

After enduring a downturn through the first half of 2022, NVDA stock has recovered, and then some. Over the last six months, the company’s share price has risen 133%, including an 87% gain so far this year.

Over the last five years, Nvidia’s stock has increase 365%. While these gains are impressive, there could be a lot more in store if the company continues to play an influential role in shaping the future of technology and life as we know it. Nvidia’s chips remain at the bleeding edge of innovation.

Tesla (TSLA)

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) comes with a fair amount of baggage.

CEO Elon Musk can be erratic, the company’s vehicles frequently have mandatory recall notices.

That said, Tesla beats expectations, and the stock has been a hands-down winner for investors who tolerate drama, having gained more than 800% in the past five years.

This year alone, TSLA stock is up nearly 70%, making it one of the top performing stocks of the year so far.

The company just reported record deliveries for the first quarter, its long awaited Cybertruck looks likely to hit the market this year, and the company continues to expand globally, announcing a new manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Tesla is evolving into a battery maker and plans to make its network of electric vehicle charging stations available to competitors for a fee. Would you bet against Elon Musk at this point?

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in DHR and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

