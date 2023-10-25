3 Stocks to Buy for 100% Returns in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the last times I tried recommending stocks to buy for 100% returns was at the beginning of 2022. I selected seven names I believed had the stuff to double for a second consecutive year.

None of the seven managed to pull off a two-peat. The worst part was that five of the seven got crushed. The saving grace? Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) are up 36% and 41% in the 21 months since, while the S&P 500 is down 10% over the same period.

That’s what I get for market timing.

My editors have asked me to do it again. Not to pick two-peat candidates, but they want me to come up with three names that will double in 2024. My odds aren’t good with a recession possible and the markets up more than 10% in 2023.

So, I will attempt the impossible, try to accomplish what I couldn’t in January 2022, and pick three stocks that have doubled in 2023 and will return 100% or more in 2024.

According to Finviz.com, 70 stocks (market capitalization of $300 million or more) listed on U.S. exchanges have doubled through nearly 10 months of the year.

Here are my three top picks.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is up 165% year-to-date through Oct. 24 and 199% over the past five years.

As Front Office Sports recently pointed out, DraftKings has overtaken FanDuel in market share for U.S. online gambling with 31% (as of August), 100 basis points higher than FanDuel. In the critical sports betting segment, FanDuel remains in the lead with a 39.3% market share, 520 basis points higher than DraftKings, but it’s charging hard.

As Front Office Sports also pointed out, both Fanatics and ESPN+ will soon enter the fray, so DraftKings and FanDuel may both crap the bed in 2024.

However, DraftKings is executing at a high level right now.

“DraftKings’ ability to reel in FanDuel speaks to a company that is stepping away from squishy narratives and harnessing the power of more focused, disciplined execution,” said industry consultants Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

In November 2020, I said DraftKings had the legs to get to $100 by 2025 because by then, it would have an online gaming market share of 45% or more. It hit the $70s in March 2021 before falling to earth.

It won’t be easy, but I see it hitting both targets over the next two years.

Symbiotic (SYM)

Symbiotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is up 236% YTD and 287% over the past five years.

In mid-October, I covered three stocks to buy that went public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Symbiotic was at the top of my list. I don’t think there’s any question that it is one of the most successful SPACs in the modern era of blind pool investments.

Symbiotic has so much going for it.

For starters, it’s not an overnight sensation. It’s taken 14 years of hard work since its founding in 2008 to get where it’s at today—Q3 2023 revenue of $312 million, 17% higher than a year ago, and nearly breakeven on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis.

On top of this, it’s focused on two of the major secular trends in the world at the moment: artificial intelligence (AI) and logistics automation. You can’t get much more on-trend than that, and yet, it’s had this focus for more than a decade, so it’s not just trying to be the flavor of the month.

I like it a lot.

Betterware (BWMX)

Betterware (NASDAQ:BWMX) is up 166% YTD and 170% over the past five years.

According to its latest 20-F, it got its start in 1995. It focuses on the “home organization segment, with a wide product portfolio including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, among other categories.”

Like all direct sales organizations, the more active distributors it has, the higher the revenue generated. Bill Ackman can tell you all about the direct sales industry.

The company’s acquisition of the Mexican and U.S. operations of Jafra Cosmetics in April 2022 for $255 million drives its shares higher.

In Q2 2023, Jafra accounted for 48% of the company’s overall revenue. Jafra Mexico increased its revenues by 14.5% with an 83.3% gross margin (140 basis point improvement) and a 25% increase in EBITDA.

As for Jafra USA, it’s in the middle of a complete business transformation. However, management believes it will strengthen in the second half of 2023 and into 2024.

On a consolidated basis, Betterware expects revenue and EBITDA to increase by 19% and 22%, respectively, at the midpoint of its guidance.

Based on its midpoint 2023 revenue estimate of $751 million, BWMX stock is valued at 0.83x sales.

BWMX remains an exciting value play for aggressive investors.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

