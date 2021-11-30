3 Stocks to Buy at Big Discounts in December and Beyond

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly dives into the recent market pullback to end November. The focus then shifts to Darden Restaurants DRI, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, and Dave & Buster's PLAY to see if investors should consider buying the stocks at a discount as we head into the final month of 2021.

Stocks bounced back on Monday following Friday’s big Omicron variant-focused selloff, only to fall again on Tuesday. The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq had all dropped by between 1.5% to 1.8% through late afternoon trading Tuesday, driven lower by the same new covid strain fears.

Wall Street also focused on Jay Powell’s comments that inflation might justify a quicker reduction in its bond purchases. The central bank had hoped to end its run of stimulus-focused bond purchases by June, while leaving interest rates unchanged during this stretch. But the continuing supply chain bottlenecks and rising prices might force their hand sooner.

Covid and new strains are likely here to stay and investors and consumers have largely proven they’re willing to focus on signs of progress in favor of fears. Plus, the market was due for another pullback amid its huge run from the virus lows, especially after the September and early October downturn was wiped away in a matter of weeks.

The S&P 500 is still hovering above its 50-day moving average and the recent downturn has pushed it below neutral RSI levels (50) at 46—it sat above overbought (70 or higher) in the middle of November. Investors should be prepared for the possibility of more near-term selling, but those with longer-term horizons shouldn’t necessarily try to time the market.

Given this backdrop, coupled with accommodatingly-low interest rates and S&P 500 earnings growth, investors might want to consider buying a few stocks trading at discounts in December. The first stock on the docket is Darden Restaurants.

Darden is a dine-in restaurant chain standout, with brands from Olive Garden to LongHorn Steakhouse. The sit-down dining company got crushed in the early months of the pandemic, but Darden has already bounced back in a big way and its growth outlook remains strong as U.S. consumers prove they are ready and able to spend on fun things again.

After Darden, the episode looks at Tempur Sealy, which is one of the largest mattress and bedding companies in the world. The high-end company operates under multiple brands and has counited to rank highly in customer satisfaction. Tempur Sealy’s sales surged in 2019 and during its covid-boosted 2020. And Tempur Sealy is expected to continue to post impressive top-line expansion.

Moving on from TPX, the episode ends with a look at arcade and sports bar standout Dave & Buster's. Like DRI, PLAY got hammeredby by lockdowns and social distancing. Luckily, Dave & Buster's has turned things around and people are pouring back into its over 140 locations to help it possibly return to its pre-pandemic sales this year.

