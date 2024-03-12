3 Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Reaches New Heights in March

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amidst Bitcoin’s massive surge, investors are eagerly searching for Bitcoin-related stocks to join in the bull run.

These Bitcoin-related stocks each carve a niche in the rapidly evolving financial technology sector. The first one stands at the forefront of cryptocurrency mining, showcasing remarkable growth and strategic miner acquisitions that set the stage for future expansion.

The second one, a giant in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, impresses with its robust financial performance, strategic product launches, and global expansion efforts. Meanwhile, the third one revolutionizes retail investing, combining user-friendly trading platforms with strategic growth, expanding its market share, and enhancing its global presence.

These companies not only navigate the complexities of the digital finance landscape but also drive innovation, embodying the potential for substantial portfolio growth. Their unique strategies and performances in navigating the volatile crypto market make them intriguing investments.

Explore how the pioneering approaches and enduring potential of these tech-savvy giants could redefine investment portfolios in the era of digital finance.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Source: FabrikaSimf / Shutterstock.com

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is a pivotal player in blockchain infrastructure. The company recently announced the acquisition of 23,908 Bitmain miners. This is a strategic move aimed at boosting its mining capabilities amid soaring Bitcoin prices.

Despite a nearly 10% drop in BITF shares following the announcement, the company is poised for significant growth. The plan is to triple its hash rate to 21 EH/s in 2024 without redeploying older miners. This expansion is a response to Bitcoin’s record prices and the superior performance of Bitfarm’s current T21 miners. The company’s latest financial report revealed a mixed outcome, with a net loss due largely to a $38 million non-cash expense related to warrant liability revaluations.

However, Bitfarms also reported a 71% year-over-year (YoY) revenue increase to $46.24 million. This is driven by increased Bitcoin mining and higher average Bitcoin prices. This indicates a potential for future profitability. Under the leadership of Geoff Morphy, Bitfarms laid a solid foundation in 2023 for growth through strategic equipment upgrades and mining facility expansions. The company is set to install 35,888 ultra-efficient Bitmain T21 miners by mid-2024, aiming to enhance its operating capacity and efficiency dramatically.

Furthering its expansion efforts, Bitfarms is developing new mining facilities in Paraguay. Here, the projects in Yguazu and Paso Pe are set to enhance their production capabilities. These initiatives are part of Bitfarms’ broader strategy to secure low-cost production growth through miner redeployment, acquisitions, and farm development. Hence, this positions the company for leadership in the evolving cryptocurrency mining sector.

Robinhood (HOOD)

Source: salarko/Shutterstock

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is a trailblazing trading platform that democratized finance for all. It showed exceptional results in 2023 after making huge efforts to lay a strong foundation for heading into 2024.

For the quarter, Robinhood, led by CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev, continued to chug along with product enhancements. This is taking away marketplace share regarding new initiatives. Early in Q1 2024, many metrics on the growth side show the company’s strategies have been proactive. Funded customers and net deposits surged in the early half of Q1 2024, crossing the whole of Q4 2023.

Additionally, the earnings metrics support the profitable growth of significant volumes for 2023. The company hit record annual revenues with expanded margins. Importantly, a transition took them into positive GAAP net income in Q4. This sets up a company looking to sustain profitable growth and maximize EPS while generating long-term shareholder value.

Moreover, assets under custody (AUC) jumped 65%, counting $102.6 billion. The growth is mainly based on net deposits and higher equity valuations. Net deposits have been growing at an annualized pace of 21%, bringing the total to $17.1 billion over the last 12 months.

Through strategic expansion within the country and internationally, Robinhood’s performance in 2023 and early rumblings in 2024 signal that the company has put past missteps behind it and is focusing on sustainable profitability and growth. Therefore, Robinhood is making more and more finance accessible to everyone through strategic expansion within the country and abroad.

Coinbase (COIN)

Source: Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Financially, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) displayed great resilience and strategic insight during the quarter, making around $95 million in profits and net income and returning to positive adjusted earnings in the last quarter. Additionally, Coinbase returned to balance sheet growth after raising the total USD resources to $5.7 billion and wound down the total debt by 12%.

According to Coinbase, the three core priorities for it, looking ahead to 2024, will drive revenue via improvements in core trading and USDC. As a result, this drive increased the utility of crypto itself via payment experiments around USDC and Base. Similarly, the company continues to push for progress around regulatory clarity for the industry. This reflects the priorities of Coinbase’s strategy to solidify its leadership and grab the golden opportunities it finds emerging in the evolving crypto landscape.

The transaction revenue in 2023 decreased to $1.5 billion due to the low volume of active trading seen amid falling crypto asset volatility, which has been a substantial contributing factor. Despite the challenging operating conditions, Coinbase took away market share in spot trading, riding on commitments toward compliance and regulation.

Finally, its institutional transactional revenue, too, saw booming growth in Q4 of 161% quarter-over-quarter. The drivers here were better market conditions and persistent investment in building Coinbase’s product suite, especially concerning Coinbase Prime.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Reaches New Heights in March appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.