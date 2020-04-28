3 Stocks to Benefit From Race to Develop Coronavirus Vaccines

The novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc on life and economy, and health care officials and researchers are working relentlessly to find a cure or vaccine. Pharmaceutical companies and scientists are also using artificial intelligence to develop antibody-based drugs. The immense computing power will help scientists to map the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and rework with existing drugs used in the treatment of malaria and Ebola.

As medical companies make progress in coronavirus cure, the stock market, which has been weighed down by closures and lockdowns, has increased slightly. In fact, a rebound in the broader market depends on a viable coronavirus treatment or vaccine.

Progress So Far by Drug Makers

Investors have been closely observing the progress of top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as they involve in the development and production of potential COVID-19 remedies. Most companies have so far reported being in pre-clinical or phase 1 stages of trials for their vaccine candidates.

There are more than 70 vaccines in development at present, but the biggest hurdle for researchers is that there are several things they don’t know about the virus. This has left scientists scrambling for every existing solution.

Voltron Therapeutics is working on a COVID-19 vaccine targeting T-cells. The experimental product is moving into animal testing. Some others like Moderna, Inc. MRNA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ are working on an adenovirus-based vaccine, which is appropriate for faster development, but with speed comes the risk of safety.

Companies at present are making rapid progress in testing, as they receive support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Moreover, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has been providing millions of dollars in funding vaccine makers.

This could help companies see significant upside if they develop a safe, effective and relatively affordable vaccine soon and lift the broader market in turn. And, why not? The current world population stands at nearly 7.5 billion and given the wide spread of the virus, a vaccine development would help these companies’ shares trend up in no time.

3 Stocks to Watch

We have shortlisted three companies based on their recent progress in coronavirus vaccine development.

On Apr 27, Moderna reported that its candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has received permission to be evaluated further. The company has submitted a new-drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, in a more extensive study if supported by safety data from an initial study. The phase 2 study scheduled to begin soon will evaluate the safety as well as adverse reactions and immune responses of two mRNA-1273 vaccinations given 28 days apart.

The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 7.5% against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry's projected earnings decline of more than 100%. Moderna flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Sanofi SNY has joined GlaxoSmithKline to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The company makes the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, a possible treatment for COVID-19. It is also testing another treatment in partnership with Regeneron.

The company that belongs to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry has an expected earnings growth rate of 2,4% for the current year.Sanofi carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Novavax, Inc. NVAX had earlier reported that it was able to identify an antibody which is potentially effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Recently, the company reported that it has a vaccine candidate called NVX-CoV2373 that has demonstrated effectiveness against the coronavirus in pre-clinical trials. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company plans to begin human clinical trials in mid-May.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 70.5% against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Geneticsindustry’s projected earnings decline of more than 100%.

