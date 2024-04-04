3 Stocks That Top Investors Are Loading Up On Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s true that even the most successful large banks and billionaire investors make mistakes. Many of them, for example, have piled large amounts of their money into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), whose shares dropped 12% so far in 2024. So you might not get rich by copying a few picks made by huge banks and billionaires. But, as I’ve pointed out in the past, these investors do have good track records in general. They have access to top-notch research, and they often receive a great deal of information from company insiders. Therefore, you can certainly do worse than emulating the moves made by these investing gurus. With that said, here are three stocks top investors are buying.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

In the fourth quarter of last year, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank, acquired 18.1 million shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) added over 7 million shares. Also importantly, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) bought 3.23 million shares of the firm while Fisher Asset Management, owned by multi-billionaire investor Ken Fisher, acquired over 428,000 shares of the name. So AMZN is certainly one of the stocks top investors are buying.

Then, in January Canadian bank RBC Capital identified AMZN as a leading pick in the internet space. The bank cited its belief that the firm’s cloud business’ growth will increase this year. Additionally, RBC expects the growth of AMZN’s e-commerce business to enable its EBIT to beat analysts’ average estimate. Finally, RBC is bullish on the firm’s new ad business and its opportunities in the AI space.

Microsoft (MSFT)

JPMorgan bought nearly 7.5 million shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock in Q4, while Norges Bank added 9.2 million shares of the name. And, multi-billionaire David Tepper added about 2,720 shares, increasing his total ownership of the firm to 1.7 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs bought nearly 3.26 million shares and RBC Capital acquired almost 1.24 million units.

On March 26, investment bank Wedbush Capital reported that, based on its research, it believed that the growth of MSFT’s revenue from its AI tools was increasing. The bank now expects that 70% of MSFT’s users will eventually utilize its AI tools, up from its previous outlook of 60%. The bank expects the company’s revenue from the technology to reach a positive turning point next year.

General Motors (GM)

Multibillionaire hedge fund owner David Tepper bought General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock for the first time in Q4, purchasing 265,000 shares of the American automaker. Moreover, Norges Bank acquired 2.1 million shares, and Goldman Sachs picked up a huge 5.2 million units. Two Sigma Advisers acquired 1.385 million units of GM in Q4. Finally, Citadel Advisors, owned by multi-billionaire Ken Griffin, bought 2.6 million shares of the name in Q4.

In December, Japanese bank Mizuho raised its rating on GM stock to “buy” from “neutral.” As reasons for the change, the bank cited reductions in GM’s fixed costs, changes that will boost the profitability of its EV lineup, and a suspension of its investments in its Cruise autonomous unit. Additionally, Mizuho was pleased with the $10 billion of share buybacks which the firm expects to carry out this year.

