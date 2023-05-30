3 Stocks That Smart Investors Should Be Flocking to Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Although investors can bag profits by following the masses, it’s also possible to accrue substantive rewards by walking the path least traveled with top stocks for smart investors. That’s not to say that you should be contrarian for contrarianism’s sake. Rather, some ideas might not get as much attention as others despite their relevance.

To be sure, zigging while the masses are zagging present risks. However, it’s rare to accrue massive rewards when you’re trading with the masses. Since everybody’s betting on the same horse, the rewards become limited. Instead, some of the best stocks smart investors are buying don’t attract attention until they’re flying much higher. Again, there’s no guarantee that forging your own path alone will yield success. However, these relevant, underappreciated enterprises may represent high-potential stocks for savvy investors.

Winnebago Industries (WGO)

At first glance, Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) admittedly doesn’t seem like one of the top stocks for smart investors. Indeed, the recreational vehicle manufacturer carries significant market risk. With the consumer economy facing an uncertain future – especially with total U.S. household debt hitting a record $17 trillion in the first quarter of this year – buying RVs doesn’t seem a prudent idea.

However, WGO gained almost 11% of equity value since the beginning of this year. And in the trailing one-year period, it moved up more than 17%. Personally, I don’t think that’s a fluke. Essentially, the unique impact of the Covid-19 outbreak expanded the wealth gap favorably for the ultra-wealthy. These are the folks that can easily afford RVs and other luxuries.

In addition, what makes WGO one of the best stocks smart investors are buying centers on financial viability. Atop a stable balance sheet, Winnebago prints a three-year revenue growth rate of 33.9%. Also, its EBITDA growth rate during the same period impresses at 48.2%. Just as enticingly, WGO trades at a forward multiple of 7.47, which is more undervalued than 71.43% of its rivals. Thus, it’s one of the overlooked high-potential stocks for savvy investors.

Insperity (NSP)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is a professional employer organization, providing human resources and administrative services to small and medium-sized businesses. An admittedly risky idea among top stocks for smart investors, Insperity offers an intriguing idea based on underlying sector trends. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 45% of small businesses reported operating at a profit in the final months of 2022, representing a notable increase from 2021.

To be fair, not every metric saw growth. However, with several companies – especially well-known enterprises – announcing layoffs for the last several months, the profitable small enterprises may be in a position to scoop up talent. However, an expansion of the payroll puts more pressure on small companies’ HR needs. Therefore, Insperity may become quite relevant throughout this year and beyond.

Also, NSP one of the must-buy stocks for investors is its solid financial profile. Specifically, the company enjoys a three-year revenue growth rate of 13.4%, ranked better than 75.79% of its peers. Also, Insperity’s free cash flow growth rate clocks in at 31.2%, outflanking 76.3% of the competition.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

A biopharmaceutical company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) bills itself as a high-growth enterprise with economic rights to some of the world’s most important medicines. Per its website, Ligand’s portfolio covers a diverse array of therapeutic areas. It also features partnerships that have fostered many products in late-stage development. Since the start of the year, LGND gained over 9% of market value.

In addition, shares popped up nearly 26% over the past 365 days. Thus, it makes a strong technical case for top stocks for smart investors. On the financial side, Ligand’s main strength centers on its profitability. Its trailing-year net margin stands at 12.32%, outflanking 84.16% of its rivals. Also, its return on equity comes in at 3.28%, beating out 84.37% of its peers.

Operationally, the pharma’s three-year revenue growth rate is 24.1%, above 69.63% of the competition. As a bonus, it trades at a forward multiple of 22.17, which is modestly undervalued.

Finally, Wall Street analysts peg LGND as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target lands at $108.50, implying over 50% upside potential. Thus, it’s one of the stocks where smart money is going.

