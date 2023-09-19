3 Stocks That Have Wall Street Buzzing Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-changing stock market landscape, keeping tabs on popular stocks is crucial for staying ahead. Often characterized by high growth potential, these stocks are favorites among Wall Street analysts and everyday investors. From tech giants to emerging players, the top performers are constantly evolving, making it essential to stay informed about the trending stocks.

As the global economy continues its recovery, investor favorites are shifting towards sectors with high momentum and robust growth prospects. Bullish stocks showing signs of upward price movement are particularly attractive as they offer the potential for significant returns. Identifying these characteristics can help investors make informed decisions and allocate their resources for the best possible returns.

This article will explore three stocks that have gotten Wall Street buzzing. It will show why they are popular stocks and what the future might hold for these market movers.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is making headlines recently with a series of advancements and breakthroughs. With a year-to-date return of 154%, Tesla is undeniably one of the most popular stocks in the market.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant has recently made a breakthrough in one-piece Giga casting. This could be a game-changer for the company. Market analysts are saying it is similar to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) unibody design. This innovation and the introduction of the new Powerwall 3 home battery backup solution underscores Tesla’s commitment to technological advancements.

Furthermore, recent upgrades by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which increased Tesla’s price target to $400 per share and predictions of a $600 billion value boost from its Dojo supercomputer, have further bolstered investor confidence. It is also worth noting that Tesla’s shares soared 10% following the Morgan Stanley upgrade and rallied 6% after predictions of the value boost from Dojo.

Billionaire investor Ron Baron also echoed the optimism surrounding Tesla. He suggested that Tesla stock could quadruple in seven years.

These positive movements illustrate the market’s confidence in Tesla and its potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle sector. They also reflect the broader impact Tesla could have on the technology landscape as a whole.

Recent financial data highlights several key figures for Tesla. The P/E ratio is 77.85. The price-to-sales ratio is 5.25. The return on equity is 33.60%. These figures suggest a strong financial position for the company. They indicate a promising future. However, they also suggest that Tesla is overvalued. This has been a common concern in the past and remains so today. Finding an attractive entry point remains a key point of concern among Tesla investors.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has witnessed a phenomenal year-to-date return of 140%. This ascent is particularly noteworthy in light of recent collaborations to enhance its data capabilities. The data analytics firm recently forged an enterprise agreement with Babcock International Group. The deal is a promising stride toward revolutionizing data management in the healthcare sector.

Additionally, amidst a burgeoning ‘tech war‘ between the U.S. and China, Palantir’s senior policy advisor has highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence in military affairs. This further underlines the company’s pivotal position in this domain.

Palantir and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have recently joined forces and pledged their commitment to the White House AI initiative. They aim to develop cutting-edge technology that accurately identifies AI-generated images, ensuring safety and reliability. By sharing valuable safety data, they are taking proactive steps to make artificial intelligence more secure and trustworthy for all users.

However, despite the AI hype, it’s worth noting that Palantir experienced a challenging August, prompting renowned investor Cathie Wood to buy the dip. The CEO of Ark Invest, the company behind ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), is known for its aggressive contrarian approach.

Take note; this isn’t a ‘crash-and-burn’ investment approach. Rather, the firm endorses a dynamic strategy, capitalizing on market downturns to snag top-notch stocks. So, if Ark Invest is interested in Palantir, it’s definitely worth noting.

Moving across the pond, the UK government is considering awarding a £480 million contract to construct a comprehensive patient data database. This development is part of a broader initiative to liberalize the flow of health data despite prevailing trust issues.

In summary, Palantir is making notable moves and positioning itself as a pivotal company in a world dominated by AI. This is a good bet if you are looking to future-proof your portfolio.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Source: Shutterstock

In a volatile market, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is certainly one of the popular stocks on every investor’s radar.

Nonetheless, the “House of Mouse” is navigating through uncharted waters, given the significant 22% drop in its stock value over the last year. The stock closed at $85.58 on Friday, a decline from its yearly peak of $118.18.

The downturn can be linked to the skyrocketing debt, totaling $47.19 billion, while its cash reserves are only $11.46 billion. Additionally, investors are anxious about Disney and its prospects in the streaming industry. However, investors can find solace in the one-year price target of $110.53, a 29% upside and a moderate buy rating consensus.

Interestingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger’s consideration to sell the company’s TV assets raises numerous questions about its future strategies. A recent dispute with Spectrum resulted in a temporary blackout for 15 million cable subscribers, highlighting Disney’s challenges. Additionally, the dispute with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and the subsequent deal to end the media blackout showcases the shifting dynamics of cable television and the urgent need for adaptation. As the company continues to negotiate its place in this new era, the past few years’ executive chaos at Disney will undoubtedly shape its fate and, ultimately, its stock performance.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks That Have Wall Street Buzzing Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.