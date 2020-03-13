3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow

With global stock markets seemingly in free fall due to the potential impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on the world economy, it might be hard to believe that quite a few stocks have doubled in value over the past year -- and still hold those gains today.

Warren Buffett once observed, "You only find out who's swimming naked when the tide goes out," meaning when times are good, many companies look good. It's only when things become difficult do you see which companies have the mettle to persevere.

So let's take a look at why Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been able to maintain their gains while everyone is panicking.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lighting up the future

Generator manufacturer Generac has made backup power systems an affordable option for homeowners and, while the hurricane season may see sales spike, the company says even storms like the devastating Hurricane Sandy a few years ago only account for about half of the outages people experience. A squirrel tripping a transformer is just as likely to cause a blackout.

More recently, the rolling blackouts California enforced helped drive revenue higher. Such outages have also helped increase sales of commercial and light industrial backup systems, which account for 40% of revenue. And last year Generac introduced residential energy storage systems that capture and store electricity from solar panels and elsewhere.

The national grid is an aging infrastructure that will be subject to increasing failures, making it highly probable that Generac's revenue will continue to grow, and its stock price right alongside it, despite having already gained 118% over the past year.

Plugging into alternative fuels

Plug Power's goal to achieve $1 billion in sales by 2024 might be a little aggressive, but the hydrogen fuel cell maker keeps chugging along, growing revenue and reducing its losses, even if it comes up short on analyst expectations.

Sales in fiscal 2019 rose $52 million to $237 million as it secured its third "anchor customer," or big business that puts in a lot of orders. Plug Power looks to add an additional four of five of them over the next few years.

Billings in the fourth quarter rose over $32 million to $94.5 million, and CEO Andy Marsh believes Plug Power will duplicate 2019's effort of 25% billings growth, hitting $300 million for the year. It has already notched agreements for almost 90% of 2020's billings.

It did experience difficulty with delivery specialist DHL, which recently said it would stop making its StreetScooter electric vans; Plug Power had partnered with DHL to make 100 hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

The alternative energy stock has always seemed to have its best days coming just over the horizon, making this a risky stock, but it does seem more businesses are buying into the capabilities of hydrogen fuel cells, and securing a few more anchor customers could keep this stock rising. Even with the sharp drop it suffered over the past few trading days, Plug's stock is up 120% year over year.

A global opportunity

Tesla stock is up 68% in 2020 alone and has tripled in value in just the past six months, but in less than three weeks' time has lost nearly a quarter of its value. Even so, the stock is up over 150% for the past 12 months.

Tesla is the dominant electric-vehicle maker on the market, and even analysts who have soured on the value aspects of the stock think it will remain the industry leader for some time to come.

Although any immediate business prospects in China are muted because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Tesla received good news recently when Chinese regulators approved the company selling its extended-range Model 3 car in the country, in addition to the standard range model already approved.

Plans to ramp up Tesla's only factory outside of the U.S. (in Shanghai) to build 1,000 cars a week likely hit a snag because of the health crisis in China, which has undoubtedly also dampened sales. However, production should pick up again once the contagion has been contained.

Even though Tesla stock still trades at an elevated level compared to where it was a year ago, it looks capable of driving higher still as its ambitions turn more global in nature.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.