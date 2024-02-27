3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $20,000 by 2030

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I am finally excited about the direction Nasdaq is moving in. It has been hitting new highs, and while we anticipate a Fed rate cut, several growth stocks are already soaring high. A rate cut will mean even better days for the stock market, and we could see our money grow. If you have $10,000 to invest in the stock market, certain stocks can double your money. You could be sitting on $20,000 by 2030. While the risk is there, it is minimal, and the chances of doubling your money are higher. Here are my picks of the best growth stocks and watch your money grow each year.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the hottest growth stocks right now. After reporting stellar quarterly results driven by holiday sales, the company is steadily expanding its market share, and AMZN stock is hitting new highs. Trading at $174 today, the stock is up 16% year to date and 31% in the past six months. It is already at the 52-week high and will continue moving higher. There are several reasons to invest in Amazon stock.

The company is more than just e-commerce; it has a presence across multiple industry sectors. It offers advertising, cloud computing, subscription and third-party seller services. The revenue is no longer limited to the e-commerce business; it also generates impressive revenue from Amazon Web Services and advertising services. It has made the business more sustainable and remains shielded from the market’s ups and downs.

Fundamentally, the company has a strong balance sheet with impressive margins. The AWS sales grew 13% YOY to reach $24.2 billion, and its sales from the advertising segment grew 27% YOY to hit $14.7 billion. Its e-commerce sales segment saw a 14% YOY rise. I believe Amazon will continue to thrive with the advertising and AWS segment.

It holds a strong market dominance and the numbers prove that brands are looking to work with Amazon for advertising. Driven by advertising, the company’s cash flow is also improving, and the fourth quarter recorded the highest cash flow it has ever seen. This allows the company to invest in the business, pay down debt, or even repurchase shares.

More than one dozen analysts have a buy rating for the stock, and looking at its history, I can certainly say that this stock will turn your $10,000 into $20,000 by 2030.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Regarding artificial intelligence, there is no slowing down in the market. As one of the biggest tech players in the industry, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has steadily reported blowout quarterly results and its stock has been hitting new highs. Already up 236% in the past year, NVDA isn’t done yet.

There is ample upside from the current level. I expect the company to see another year of record revenues. Trading at $790 today, the stock is up 64% year to date, and it rallied after the impressive results.

I was optimistic about Nvidia in 2021 when it was trading in the range of 222. If you bought the stock, you would have already doubled your money. The company has seen several quarters of revenue growth, with net profit margins jumping over 50%. In the recent quarterly results, its revenue came in at $22.1 billion, up 265% YOY and the full-year revenue came in at $60.9 billion.

While the stock isn’t cheap, it is worth your money. With Nvidia, you get what you give; this stock will not disappoint you. It has already established itself as one of the biggest names in the AI sector, and several businesses are turning to the company for its semiconductors. Once known for the finest graphics processing units (GPUs), the company also makes money from the gaming segment.

It expects the revenue to hit $24.0 billion for the first quarter, and I am certain it will beat expectations yet again. Not many investors know that the company also pays a dividend and has a modest yield of 0.020%. It is still not too late to own Nvidia stock.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Another tech giant, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is a safe play and will not disappoint. It has a global presence, has built a strong brand name and is already basking in the success of its AI investments. The company has invested in OpenAI and integrated it into its products.

Microsoft has always been at the forefront when it comes to the adoption of the latest technology. It has recently announced an investment of $2.1 billion in Europe’s Mistral AI. As per the deal, the technology behind the generative AI products developed by Mistral’s large language models will now be available to Microsoft’s Azure.

The company has steadily impressed investors with record revenues and has repeatedly beat expectations. Trading at $407 today, the stock is up 9% year to date. Its premium valuation is justified. AI could continue to drive growth throughout this year and beyond.

It is already expanding the Copilot AI subscription for office apps and charges users a subscription fee. Fundamentally, Microsoft is one of the strongest businesses in the world and has a solid balance sheet. Its cloud segment, Azure, is growing rapidly and has reported a 20% YOY increase in revenue in the recent quarter.

This business has managed to survive the market’s ups and downs and is up over 250% in the past five years. The company also pays a dividend and enjoys a yield of 0.74%. With Microsoft, hold the stock for the upside potential and enjoy the passive income.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

