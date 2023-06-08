3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket by This Time Next Summer

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m searching for the best stocks to skyrocket by this time next summer.

A quick screen of U.S.-listed stocks tells me there are 51 that doubled or better over the past year out of 1,904 companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or greater. Breaking the numbers down even further, four are up more than 500%, another nine are up between 200% and 500%, and the remaining 38 are up between 100% and 200%.

It should come as no surprise that the four that are up more than 500% over the past year are biotechnology companies. Five of the nine, between 200% and 500%, are biotech stocks. So, it stands to reason that one of my trio should be a biotech stock. While I won’t select a second biotech, the performance makes sense. Biotechs tend to skyrocket or fizzle out.

Of the remaining 38, there is a real mix of companies. My three stocks with high potential are from three different sectors and industries.

Who knows if any of them will double over the next 12 months? Wish me luck.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

I don’t cover biotech stocks too often, so I can confidently say I’ve never heard of this company. However, Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has an exciting business.

“Morphic Therapeutic is leading the development of a new generation of oral integrin drugs, informed by decades of world-leading expertise and a unique integrin discovery platform,” states its investor relations website.

I must have missed the science class in high school covering integrin proteins. I haven’t a clue what they do. As best I can tell, they are a type of protein that helps cells attach to other cells. They are an important part of cell growth and movement and are particularly important for wound healing.

In late April, Morphic announced positive results from its phase 2a trial with ulcerative colitis (UC) patients for its MORF-057 drug in development to treat UC. Its twice-daily oral pill could provide competition for Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (NYSE:TAK) Entyvio, which is estimated to be a $5 billion-a-year drug.

Up 151% over the past year, I’m betting it doubles again over the next year.

Miniso Group Holding (MNSO)

Miniso Group Holding’s (NYSE:MNSO) stock is on quite a run this year. It’s up 62% year-to-date and 153% over the past year. That said, many investors can’t overlook that it remains below its October 2020 IPO price of $20 more than 32 months later.

I can remember when the local Miniso closed in September 2021 for arrears in rent. This was not a good look for the company less than a year after it went public. However, it seems to have bounced back.

On May 19, the retailer known for affordable toys, collectibles, electronics, and many other products, opened a flagship location at 5 Times Square in New York City. Selling over 2,500 products in the flagship, it generated nearly $80,000 in sales on its opening day.

It now has over 70 stores in the U.S., one of its top international markets. It hopes to have 100 by the end of this year. Worldwide, it has 5,514 stores in 106 markets.

Miniso reported Q3 2023 results in mid-May. They included revenue of $430.2 million, 26.2% higher than a year ago and 18.4% higher than Q2 2023. On the bottom line, it delivered an adjusted net profit of $70.3 million, 336.3% higher year-over-year and 29.5% above the second quarter.

Approximately 97% of its stores are run by third-party franchisees. However, the inventory in those stores remains Miniso’s property until sold by the franchisee. Miniso receives an agreed-upon percentage of the sales and earns a fee for overall store management, etc. These fees account for nearly 10% of the holding group’s overall revenue.

It’s an interesting model for both franchisees and the company. It’s not quite asset-light, but close.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is up 37% YTD, 100% over the past year, and a whopping 2,740% over the past five years.

The functional energy drink maker has been on my radar for some time. I recommended it and six other micro-cap stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years in November 2020. Its shares have grown 306% since.

However, its best days are likely still ahead of it, given its relationship with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) which distributes its products throughout the U.S. and will eventually take over worldwide. In addition, PepsiCo owns convertible preferred shares accounting for 8.5% of its stock.

At this point, with PepsiCo doubling its U.S. sales in the latest quarter, there is no question it will seriously consider buying out the business. But it will cost it a pretty penny. CELH stock trades at 13.5x sales, about 45% higher than Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and 377% higher than PepsiCo.

There’s a reason 10 out of 10 analysts rate Celsius a Buy.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

