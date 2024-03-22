3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Buying stocks can help you retire sooner and achieve your long-term financial goals. Corporations gain value as they grow their finances and attract more investors. You can invest in a popular stock market index, but it is possible to outperform them with the right investments.

Investors may want to consider these three stocks for their portfolios. Spreading your portfolio across many stocks, including these picks, can help you retire sooner than expected.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is a sports beverage company growing at an exceptional rate. The company is dominating domestic markets and is just getting started with its international expansion. Shares of the sports drink firm are up by 68% year-to-date and have surged by 5,844% over the past five years.

Despite these impressive gains, the $21 billion corporation has more room to run. Celsius grew its revenue by 95.2% year-over-year (YoY) in Q4 2023 while delivering an EPS of $0.17 compared to $0.01 in the same period last year.

Celsius’ profit margins have been rising considerably and now sit comfortably in the double digits. The continued trend of consumers seeking healthier drinks and food will help Celsius’ shares march higher. Almost all of the firm’s revenue comes from North America, and growth remains strong. International markets offer an additional growth driver that can pick up a lot of momentum by the time domestic sales growth shows some signs of deceleration.

Chipotle (CMG)

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is another beneficiary of the consumer trend of eating healthier. The fast-food Mexican grill giant has more than 3,000 locations and added 271 restaurants in 2023. The company plans to open 285 to 315 restaurants in 2024.

Most of its restaurants now include Chipotlanes. The feature helps with online orders and allows the company to serve more customers. It’s also more convenient for Chipotle’s regulars since you can pick up your pre-made order right away instead of waiting in line.

Profit margins have increased in recent quarters as the company enjoys the benefits of scale. The net profit margin came in at 11.2%. Fourth quarter revenue increased by 15.4% YoY, while net income was up by 26.1% YoY.

Chipotle is up 79% over the past year and is gaining more momentum thanks to a recently announced 50-for-1 stock split. Although stock splits do not impact the underlying business, it will make the stock more accessible to options traders. Options trading affects stock prices and can amplify the company’s gains if investors retain their bullishness.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a semiconductor and software giant with chips in various devices, appliances and other resources. The blue-chip stock offers promising growth opportunities and a great proposition as a dividend growth stock.

Broadcom stock currently has a 1.56% dividend yield despite logging a 5-year gain of 361%. The semiconductor giant recently raised its quarterly dividend from $4.60 to $5.25 per share. That’s a 14.1% YoY increase, and that type of growth rate is normal for the company’s dividend payouts. The quarterly dividend was only $1.75 per share back in 2018.

The dividend isn’t the only good thing about the stock. Broadcom recently reported 34% YoY revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The VMware acquisition is already paying off and has helped Broadcom expand its market share in the software industry. Stock analysts still see a potential 27% upside for the stock. It is currently rated as a Strong Buy among 22 analysts and does not have a single Sell rating.

On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in CELH and AVGO. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marc Guberti is a finance freelance writer at InvestorPlace.com who hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast. He has contributed to several publications, including the U.S. News & World Report, Benzinga, and Joy Wallet.

