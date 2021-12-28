3 Stocks That Could Beat the Market in 2022

In this video, I talk about three stocks that could beat the market in 2022. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

Meta Platforms

According to eMarketer, among U.S. gamers, Facebook Gaming is the most popular destination for viewing live gameplay, ahead of Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

Earlier this month, Instagram surpassed 2 billion monthly users. Not bad considering all the headwinds it has faced this year.

In 2012, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB)

Qualcomm's CEO revealed in November that more than 10 million Oculus Quest 2s have been sold. Today, Oculus is the top downloaded app on Apple's App Store.

Tesla

In 2022, Giga Berlin and Giga Texas go online. Giga Shanghai will get bigger. With a continued 50% growth year over year, I expect Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

The launch of FSD Beta in Europe might happen in mid-2022, pending regulatory approval.

Tesla's energy side of the business is expected to pick up the pace with increased sales of its Megapack utility storage unit, Powerwall storage device, and solar panels.

The competition is still far behind -- not only on the tech side, but they still need to sell ICE vehicles to stay in business. Tesla, on the other hand, focuses on EVs, which it's been doing since day one.

Mercadolibre

Latin America is currently the fastest-growing market for e-commerce in the world, yet this growth is still just a small fraction of the total retail market. According to Insider Intelligence, e-commerce in Latin America grew to $85 billion in 2020, up 37% year over year. This accounts for only 6% of all retail sales in the region, representing a six-year lag compared to global e-commerce penetration of 18%.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) Amazon of Latin America.

Amazon of Latin America. The company has four of its local websites among the top 10 e-commerce players in Latin America.

The average analyst price target sees a 65% upside for the stock.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 27, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2021.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Inc., Qualcomm, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

