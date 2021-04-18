3 Stocks That Could Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants

The trillion-dollar market cap club is an exclusive one, but it could grow in the years ahead. What other companies could grow to the size of businesses like Amazon and Apple? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on March 8, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss three companies they could see reaching a trillion-dollar market cap in the not-too-distant future.

Anand Chokkavelu: What company could join big tech in the next five to 10 years? I will start with mine, which is salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). I think Salesforce is an amazing business. Usually, I don't love a serial acquirer, but they have been

Jason Hall: They've shown they can do it. That's the thing.

Chokkavelu: Give me a couple of decades of performance, and I'm like, "OK, I believe you." I was a big Slack fan before the merger was announced or the acquisition. I think what Slack will enable Salesforce to do is just broaden its ability to deliver things. Just like when we're talking about Microsoft penetrating so many businesses, that's why Microsoft Teams does so well and get so much adoption because it's already there. I think Salesforce can be the next one, it's already a $200 billion market-cap company. It's not trailing by that much as a dark horse. But these are such behemoths that it is one. What about you two?

Matt Frankel: I'll go with one that's a little smaller, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). I think Pinterest has the potential to be not only a Facebook-size social network eventually, but also has the potential to really get a big stake in e-commerce. I could see that becoming a trillion-dollar business at some point.

Hall: I'm going to cheat a little bit and say if we expand our view a little bit, Taiwan Semi (NYSE: TSM) already is. It's a $640 billion company. If you want to think about one that could grow into it, that's already in the S&P 500, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). All of these companies, everything about them, everything that's happening in the world is going to drive the need for more semiconductors in every aspect of our lives. I think maybe NVIDIA is one that it's too easy to overlook.

