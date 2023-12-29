3 Stocks That Are Better Bets Than Cryptos in 2024

The blockchain-powered cryptocurrency made a major comeback in 2023 after a massive sell-off in 2022 on recession concerns, inflationary pressure and higher interest rates. Strong year-to-date rally in the most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin, which have gained 155.35%, 95.45%, 149.44% and 33.83%, respectively, testifies to the current crypto boom.



The primary reason behind this boom is the Federal Reserve’s pause on interest rate hikes. The Fed has held interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5% for the third successive meeting. It has also signaled three rate cuts in 2024.



Growing optimism among investors, owing to the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will finally begin approving crypto spot ETF filings after stalling approval of these applications several times, remains another major positive.

Risk Persists

However, the lack of proper regulation and reliability in the cryptocurrency market remains a big concern. Increasing regulatory concerns over crypto transactions and crypto mining that witness greater governmental control are negatives.



Further, the market is highly volatile, which is a serious risk. Shares of notable bitcoin miners, namely Riot Platforms RIOT and Marathon Digital MARA, tumbled in Thursday’s trading, plunging 5.5% and 9.5%, respectively.



Investors are turning bearish about the fact that the bitcoin miners are required to make heavy investments in mining equipment, which, in turn, is making them heavily leveraged. This may lead to high volatility in the stocks.



Recently, Riot Platforms executed a purchase option and updated its long-term purchase agreement with MicroBT, under which it placed a purchase order for 66,560 MicroBT miners for $290.5 million. Meanwhile, Marathon announced the purchase of two Bitcoin mining sites — one in Texas and one in Nebraska — for $178.6 million.



In addition, fears of a recession in 2024 still remain. At least, the anticipation of a soft landing for the U.S. economy in 2024, which will include a slowdown in GDP growth, remains a headwind.

Our Stock Picks

Given this uncertain scenario, it is a prudent idea to pick those stocks for investment purposes, which are highly reputed and financially resilient. Here, we have picked NVIDIA NVDA, Meta Platforms META and CrowdStrike CRWD, which not only have taken an interest in cryptocurrencies but also have strong positions in booming markets like generative AI, social media platforms and cybersecurity, among others that are comparatively stable and hold immense growth prospects.

Year-to-Date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, these stocks have returned more than 100% in 2023, thanks to their fundamental strength. Apart from this, the aforementioned stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with such a favorable combination offer solid investment opportunities.



NVIDIA has gained 239.1% year to date. It is known to be the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. It is witnessing the growing momentum of its GPUs in the cryptocurrency space. Nevertheless, the company’s GPUs are also gaining solid momentum in generative AI and large language model-powered applications, which hold growth promises.



This apart, solid hyperscale demand and a strong uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds. Further, NVIDIA’s collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are expected to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space.



Currently, NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. Estimates for the company's fiscal 2025 earnings have moved north by 1% to $19.91 per share over the last 30 days.



Meta Platforms, which has already bid adieu to its cryptocurrency project Diem, is exploring ways to use blockchain-based assets in digital payments.



Meta shares have surged 197.7% on a year-to-date basis. It is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly the Asia Pacific. Increased engagement on Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver. The company is experiencing traffic growth on Instagram and Facebook, owing to its usage of AI to recommend.



In addition, Meta’s growing efforts in the generative AI space, into which it made its foray with Large Language Model Meta AI (“Llama”), remain noteworthy.



Currently, META carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. Estimates for the company's 2024 earnings have moved north by 0.1% to $17.57 per share over the last 30 days.



CrowdStrike’s discovery of the first-ever Dero cryptojacking operation targeting Kubernetes infrastructure remains noteworthy.



Nevertheless, the company is currently benefiting from the solid demand for cyber-security solutions. CRWD has rallied 145% in the year-to-date period. An increasing number of data breaches and the growing need for security and networking products due to the ongoing hybrid working trend are leading to the uptake of CRWD’s solutions. Also, the digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives being taken by various organizations are expected to continue boosting the company’s end-market demand.



Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. Estimates for the company's fiscal 2025 earnings have moved north by 3.4% to $3.64 per share over the last 30 days.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.