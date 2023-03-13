3 Stocks Tailored for a Defensive Approach

Negative sentiment has flowed into the market following the crumbling of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), with many financial stocks feeling the drag.

With uncertainty and volatility temporarily gripping the market, revisiting defensive areas of the market, such as the Consumer Staples sector, may be worthwhile.

Three top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Staples sector – The Hershey Company HSY, Lamb Weston LW, and Inter Parfums IPAR – could all be considerations for investors looking to shore up defensive capabilities.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks year-to-date, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On top of improved earnings outlooks, all three pay dividends, providing another beneficial advantage. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings is a leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of value-added frozen potato products. Over the last several months, the company’s bottom line outlook has improved across all timeframes, landing it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lamb Weston delivered a big-time beat in its latest quarterly release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 70%. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.3 billion, 10% ahead of expectations and growing 30% year-over-year.

The market cheered on the quarterly results, continuing a trend already well in place. The green arrows illustrate this in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And to top it off, LW’s annual dividend presently stands at 1.1%, with the company’s payout growing by more than 6% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America and a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s bottom line is expected to expand nicely, with the $9.39 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate for its current fiscal year (FY23) suggesting a double-digit 10% year-over-year uptick. And in FY24, earnings are forecasted to grow a further 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While Hershey’s 1.7% annual dividend yield remains below the Zacks Consumer Staples sector average, its 9% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps bridge the gap.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of an extensive range of fragrances and related products.

Inter Parfums impressed in its latest quarterly release, beating bottom-line expectations by more than 100% and delivering an 11% revenue surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s strong revenue trend on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like LW, market participants took the better-than-expected results in stride, sending Inter Parfums shares soaring post-earnings for the second consecutive instance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has been committed to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, growing its dividend payout by more than 15% just over the last five years. Presently, IPAR’s dividend yields 1.5% annually.

Bottom Line

Following the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank, some investors could find interest in visiting sectors that provide a higher level of defense, including Consumer Staples.

These companies’ products can generate demand in the face of many economic situations, helping explain why they’re generally seen as defensive.

And all three stocks from the Zacks Consumer Staples sector above – The Hershey Company HSY, Lamb Weston LW, and Inter Parfums IPAR – could be considerations for those looking to enhance defensive capabilities.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.