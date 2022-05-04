3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Most of them have fallen out of favor for a reason, but some of the fallen players are still posting respectable growth.

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Growth has slowed for all three, but they're still moving in the right direction. Analysts see double-digit top-line growth for all of them in the current fiscal year.

Teladoc: Down 83%

Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse. Shares of Teladoc have soared 14% in the three trading days since Thursday's sharp sell-off.

Business is certainly slowing for the leading telehealth specialist, and profitability is becoming more challenging. But that doesn't mean the need for virtual consultations with doctors, therapists, and other medical pros is waning just because many of us are vaccinated and boosted.

The convenience and efficiency of online visits to get back on track to wellness are legit. Teladoc completed 15.4 million consultations last year. Its guidance calls for 18.5 million to 19.5 million visits this year. It did lower its full-year guidance last week and now sees 18% to 23% top-line growth in 2022, below the 25% to 30% it was forecasting earlier this year. Margins are coming under pressure, too. You don't shed 83% of your peak value without a few flaws, but Teladoc's recent bounce could be the start of a long way back.

Bilibili: Down 85%

Chinese stocks have been hit particularly hard, evident by Bilibili's 85% haircut since hitting its high-water mark in February. Bilibili may not be a household name for stateside investors, but it has a stronghold on its young fans in the world's most populous nation.

Bilibili's online platform is a growing hub for fans of anime, comics, and video games. It entered this year with 271.1 million monthly active users, up 35% over the past year. There are plenty of revenue streams for Bilibili to paddle. It makes money from advertising, mobile games, value-added services, and e-commerce, and last year revenue rose across all four segments.

Bilibili's top line rose 62% in 2021, climbing 51% in the fourth quarter. Red ink is a problem, but the losses have been narrower than analysts have been projecting in each of the last four quarters. Wall Street pros see revenue growth of 28% in 2022, and adjusted earnings turning positive by 2024.

Zoom Video: Down 82%

We're returning to the classroom, office conference space, and family reunion. We're shutting off Zoom, but that doesn't mean the company is going away. Videoconferencing is a big reason companies are comfortable with hybrid workplaces, and Zoom has become the golden standard for long-distance videoconferencing.

Zoom is still spreading its wings. Revenue rose 55% last year, including a 21% increase for the fourth quarter. Large companies can't quit -- and don't want to quit -- Zoom entirely, as customers spending at least $100,000 apiece rose 55% for its fiscal 2022 that ended in January. Growth will slow at this point. Zoom's outlook calls for $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in revenue this fiscal year, a 10% to 11% increase.

There are some long-term concerns, but "zoom" in a bit. The stock was trading for more 70 times trailing sales in its heyday in late 2020. Now it's trading for 30 times the adjusted earnings it expects to generate this year. It's not exactly a deep value stock, but it's no longer a richly priced growth stock.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Bilibili. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

