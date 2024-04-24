3 Stocks Set to Surge in the Next Market Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding chances for investment development is crucial for investors looking to optimize their returns in the always-changing stock market environment. Three exceptional enterprises have surfaced as possible engines of substantial profits in the face of market and economic volatility.

To begin with, the first has established itself as a pioneer in innovation, being a top supplier of metal payment cards. The firm expanded its product line and enhanced its competitive advantage by launching innovative items. The second, the biggest semiconductor foundry in the world, has proven remarkably resilient in the face of hardship. Furthermore, the company’s leads in 2-nanometer tech demonstrate its dedication to being at the edge of semiconductor production. This is setting the company up for long-term lead in high-value markets.

The third, a well-known provider of lithography systems, has a healthy order book and a stable forecast for revenue growth. Businesses in the semiconductor industry hope to gain from expanding demand for their offerings. This is the result of semiconductor businesses investing more in advanced production methods. Read more to learn about the tenacity, inventiveness, and strategic vision that make these companies desirable investments for the upcoming market upswing.

CompoSecure (CMPO)

In 2023, CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) released several advanced devices, such as the Lux Glass Card, LED Card, and Echo Mirror Card. CompoSecure’s competitive edge in the industry improves through these cutting-edge services that accommodate a wide range of consumer demands and preferences.

Additionally, ABI Research, which ranked CompoSecure as the leading producer of metal payment cards, acknowledged the company’s focus on advancements. This confirms CompoSecure’s shift to provide its clients with state-of-the-art solutions and intensifies its lead.

Moreover, CompoSecure’s two biggest clients, JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and American Express (NYSE:AXP), renewed long-term contracts with the company. This demonstrates the solidity of the company’s clientele and the moat it has in its offerings. Because of these long-term partnerships make the company’s income sources stable and predictable. In 2023, CompoSecure assisted more than 150 new and existing card programs. Hence, this reflects the company’s capacity to grow its market share and meet changing client needs.

Overall, the company can adapt and change with the market. Thus, the program expansion demonstrates this and solidifies its standing as card issuers’ preferred partner.

TSMC (TSM)

The quick action taken by TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in the wake of the April 3 earthquake exemplifies its operational resilience and risk management skills. Notwithstanding the effects of the earthquake, TSMC recovered all of its tools at the end of the third day. The company had recovered almost 70% of them in the first ten hours. This quick recovery reduces the chance of income losses and minimizes production interruptions.

Moreover, Wafer scraps and material loss are the main causes of TSMC’s assessment of the earthquake’s overall impact on the second-quarter gross margin, which is around 0.50%. Stakeholders may evaluate TSMC’s financial performance to determine the extent of the incident by quantifying its financial impact.

Furthermore, TSMC’s focus on scientific improvement is shown in its development of 2-nanometer technology (N2) and its projected volume production in 2025. Thus, N2’s expected use in AI-related applications puts TSMC in a solid position to develop in high-value markets.

Overall, TSMC’s observations of considerable customer interest in N2 and its projections for additional tape-outs indicate strong market demand for advanced nodes. This interaction with customers highlights TSMC’s position as an industry pioneer and proves its technology leadership.

ASML (ASML)

In Q1 2024, ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had net system bookings of approximately €3.6 billion. The company is adding to a backlog of around €38 billion. This large backlog supports future growth predictions and gives revenue visibility.

Furthermore, there is a strong demand for ASML’s lithography equipment across client categories and geographical areas. This is reflected in the robust order book. Semiconductor companies continue investing in sharp production processes to fulfill the boosting demand for semiconductor chips brought on by developments like AI, 5G, driverless cars, and the Internet of Things. Moreover, in Q1 2024, ASML’s revenue mix comprised 63% logic and 37% memory divisions. Because of its diverse consumer base, there is less reliance on any market sector. This lowers the risk of industry swings.

Finally, ASML has maintained its projection for 2024, predicting total net sales to be comparable to 2023. This consistency shows how resilient the business is and how well it can weather changes in the market without sacrificing consistent revenue growth. To sum up, despite short-term uncertainty, ASML predicts a better H2 in 2024. This is in line with the industry’s ongoing recovery from the slump.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in TSM and ASML. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

