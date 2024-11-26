3 Stocks Set to Gain as Dow Logs 45th Record Close of the Year

The post-election rally came to a halt earlier last week. However, markets have bounced back, hinting at yet another rally ahead of the all-important holiday season.

Also, the fourth quarter has historically been great for stocks. This is likely to help Dow continue its northward journey. Given the positive sentiment, investors should bet on these three fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks, namely Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and The Walt Disney Company DIS.

These companies are strategically positioned to take advantage of the overall upward trend in the market and assure good returns.

Dow Closes at Record High

On Monday, the Dow jumped 1% or 440.06 points to close at an all-time high of 44,736.57 points. This was the blue-chip index’s 45th record close this year.

Although tech stocks have been primarily responsible for the broader rally, investors have lately been shifting focus to more economically sensitive corners of the market after the election. This has seen industrial and utility stocks gaining big, helping both the Dow and the S&P 500.

Monday’s jump came as investors cheered President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who is being seen as someone who would guide the economy into greener pastures without sparking inflation. Investors are hopeful about major reforms under Trump’s regime, including major tax cuts.

Dow Rally to Continue

The Dow rally gathered pace on Nov. 6, the day Trump won the U.S. Presidential election. The blue-chip index added over 1,500 points to record its biggest single-day gain since November 2022 and the biggest post-election surge in 128 years.

Following Trump's win, investors are expecting lower taxes and fewer regulations, as they see the new president as someone who openly addresses issues like the stock market and the value of the dollar.

Also, investors remain hopeful that the Federal Reserve will continue with its rate cuts, given that inflation is slowing and nearing its 2% goal. Since September, the Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates by a total of 75 basis points, taking its benchmark policy rate to a range of 4.5-4.75%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the central bank need not be “in a hurry” to cut rates given the strength in the economy. However, market participants are still hopeful about another rate cut in December. Markets are pricing in a 56.2% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut by the Fed in its December policy meeting.

3 Dow Stocks With Upside

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. AMZN’s online retail business revolves around the Prime program well supported by its massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish a footprint in the physical grocery supermarket space. AMZN also enjoys a dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service space, thanks to Amazon Web Services.

Amazon.com has an expected earnings growth rate of 79% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.3% over the last 60 days. AMZN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

NVIDIA Corporation’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3.2% over the last 60 days. NVDA presently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. Revenues were $91.4 billion in fiscal 2024. DIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect growth in Disney+ subscribers and Media and Entertainment Distribution businesses. Domestic theme park and resort businesses gained due to guest spending growth attributable to increases in per capita guest spending at theme parks and cruise lines.

The Walt Disney Company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 4.9% over the last 60 days. DIS presently has a Zacks Rank #2.



