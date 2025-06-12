3 Stocks Set to Double—And There's Still Time to Buy

Chasing momentum trends is risky business for investors. By the time many retail investors are aware of building momentum for a particular stock, it may be too late to fully capitalize on future gains. Worse yet, investors may buy a company too late in the hype cycle and wind up holding shares that are declining in value.

While timing the market is inherently challenging, investors who turn to stocks with strong analyst sentiment, lofty price targets, and compelling operations are better positioned to capture gains from a momentum play.

Below are three companies with consensus price targets at least twice the current price point. All might be worth watching for their future growth potential, although investors should also consider the risks inherent to a momentum investing strategy.

Leading Battery Developer Has Momentum and Short Squeeze Potential

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:ENVX]

Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVX) makes lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles, grid storage, and consumer electronics. The company's batteries have risen in popularity due to their comparably high energy density, charge rates, and discharge capabilities over rival products.

Short interest in ENVX shares stands at nearly 46 million shares, or more than 28% of float, and the stock's 16% rise in the last month puts those short sellers at risk of a squeeze.

Anticipated revenue growth for Enovix could also drive a short squeeze. As the firm builds up its manufacturing capacity, orders and defense bookings have also increased. Enovix is also developing a custom smartphone cell with significant demand potential.

The company is also somewhat insulated from concerns surrounding the evolving tariff landscape because it builds its batteries in Asia, and many of its customers are also in Asia, bypassing the need for transit through the United States.

Analysts are largely bullish on Enovix shares, as eight have rated the stock a Buy compared to three Holds. Despite the recent rally, analysts view significant upside potential for the company as well.

The consensus price target of $17.27 would suggest that the price of ENVX could more than double going forward.

Analysts Bullish on AnterixAccelerator and Utility Broadband Expansion

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:ATEX]

Communications firm Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) offers private wireless broadband service, primarily to utility and critical infrastructure customers. The company reached a 52-week low in early June 2025, but analysts expect its AnterixAccelerator project to drive business from utilities firms nationwide.

This could boost revenue, with estimates of 48% revenue improvement for the current year in some cases.

AnterixAccelerator is an initiative partnering with major wireless service providers to drive adoption of 900 MHz private wireless networks by utilities firms. As of the initiative's launch in April, Anterix reported 15 utilities companies participating; this figure is likely to expand as the project's success grows, given the goal of integrating intelligence across a national utilities grid.

Both analysts rating ATEX shares in recent months have assigned it a Buy, and based on consensus price estimates, the stock enjoys more than 145% upside potential.

Connected Car Business Drives Xperi to Profitability, Suggests Key Focus Going Forward

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:XPER]

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ: XPER) provides pay-TV services, UX solutions, and more, catering to service providers. Although revenue declined modestly year-over-year (YOY) for the first quarter of the year amid a challenging external environment, Xperi swung to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents from a loss last year. The company's profitability has improved significantly, largely thanks to its connected car business and its 37% YOY revenue improvement.

Xperi's connected car business appears to be in a position to continue growing. By the end of 2025, the company aims to expand its AutoStage footprint to more than 13 million vehicles and add monetization in many cases, increasing its DT.

Suppose the company can remain focused on building its customer base, improving efficiency, and managing its debt and cash flow successfully. In that case, shares of XPER are likely to benefit. Analysts see shares climbing by almost 136% over current levels, and all three ratings of the stock call for a Buy.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.