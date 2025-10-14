3 Stocks to Sell

Selling stocks is not something I do often, but from time to time, I need to exit positions or trim positions. These are normal tasks for anyone managing a portfolio.

However, the reasons for trimming could also be due to a change of interest in a company or simply a stock appearing overvalued.

In today's video, I am going to walk you through three stocks that I recently sold. In the video, I will discuss why I am trimming or selling out of the stock entirely. One of the stocks I took profits on was Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and this is the perfect example of a stock I like but needed to raise some cash.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 8, 2025. The video was published on Sept. 9, 2025.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lam Research and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

