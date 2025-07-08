3 Stocks Seeing Big Investor Interest: NVDA, PLTR, AMZN

Several stocks – NVIDIA NVDA, Palantir PLTR, and Amazon AMZN – continue to garner significant attention among investors, with all three ranking among the top ten most-visited stocks on Zacks.com.

Their popularity is easy to understand given their big gains that have been fueled by impressive stories over recent years.

Given their popularity, let’s take a closer look to see what’s happening with each.

NVIDIA Impresses Again

We’ve all become highly familiar with NVIDIA’s red-hot multi-year-long story, with its historical growth fueled by unrelenting demand for its Data Center products amid the AI frenzy. The tech titan continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest release concerning its Data Center, with sales of $39.1 billion up 73% from the $22.5 billion print in the same period last year.

Below is a chart illustrating NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is still one of the strongest AI plays out there, with shares also not that expensive on a historical basis. Shares currently trade at a 32.8X forward 12-month earnings multiple, a fraction of the 106.3X five-year high and well beneath the 48.4X five-year median.

The current PEG ratio works out to a fair 1.1X, again well beneath five-year highs and the five-year median.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Keeps Growing

Palantir’s latest set of quarterly results continued to impress, with sales climbing 40% year-over-year alongside an upgrade to its current-year sales outlook. Massive growth has been driven by red-hot demand that’s seemingly only continuing to grow.

As shown below, the company’s sales growth has been outstanding over recent periods, a reflection of the red-hot demand PLTR has been enjoying.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, customer count grew nearly 40% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Palantir also booked a record U.S. commercial total contract value throughout the period ($810 million), which grew a staggering 180% year-over-year.

AMZN Sees AWS Momentum

Amazon’s latest set of results showed solid momentum within AWS, with sales of $29.3 billion in the segment up 17% year-over-year. The growth rates here have been a major focus, which have commonly dictated post-earnings price action.

AMZN signed several new AWS deals with companies throughout the period, a list that includes Adobe, Uber, Nasdaq, Ericsson, Cisco, and more. Many businesses have clamored for AWS, and market participants should expect Amazon to ink many more deals in the coming months/years.

Below is a chart illustrating AMZN’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts have taken a bullish stance on AMZN’s current fiscal year, with the current $6.22 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up roughly 7% over the past year. The value reflects 12.5% growth YoY, continuing the titan’s growth trajectory nicely.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The AI frenzy has kept stocks like NVIDIA NVDA and Palantir PLTR at the top of everybody’s watch list, with Amazon AMZN also regularly seeing notable attention thanks to its sheer size and performance over the past decade.

All three companies continue to operate in a favorable environment, with PLTR and NVDA regularly seeing strong demand thanks to the AI frenzy. Amazon AMZN is also a part of the story thanks to AWS, which has also regularly seen consistently strong demand over recent years.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.