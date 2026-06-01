The 3 Stocks Riding NVIDIA's Massive Vera Rubin Rollout

GTC Taiwan

NVIDIA (NVDA) is not only the largest company on Earth; it is the leading technology company and currently the most important company. The company is not only important for tech investors to watch for its sheer size, but instead, NVIDIA is far ahead of the curve versus its competitors and is a king-maker in the red-hot AI space. Just how hot is AI? Taiwan, the small Asian country with several companies partnering with NVIDIA and supplying key components for the company, is expected to see unprecedented double-digit GDP growth!

Taiwan is also where NVIDIA’s iconic CEO Jensen Huang is hosting the latest GPU Technology Conference (GTC). GTC has been dubbed the “Super Bowl of AI” by technologists. Today, we will discuss Vera Rubin, one of NVIDIA’s most important new products (and the companies that will benefit from it).

Huang: Agentic AI Has Arrived

A few years ago, Jensen Huang proclaimed that the next wave of AI would be Agentic AI. Unlike Generative AI that simply spits out an answer, Agentic AI can break down a complex task, strategize, and engage in iterative self-correction. At GTC, Huang proclaimed “Agentic AI has arrived!” Huang cited the explosion of coding on developer website HubSpot (HUBS) as evidence.



Image Source: NVIDIA

Huang believes companies will deploy vast networks of autonomous agents; they will no longer be limited by human headcount, leading these agents to use more tools than ever before. He sees the future of software as orchestrating a digital workforce. Businesses will rent or build highly specialized agents to execute work and manage customer pipelines, but those agents will require specialized, tool-equipped platforms (like HubSpot) to do the job.

Vera Rubin: The Power Behind Agentic AI

According to NVIDIA’s website, “Vera Rubin is a next-generation, rack-scale AI platform designed specifically to power agentic AI workloads and large-scale, multi-step reasoning. It has entered full production and is ramping up globally.” Yesterday, Huang confirmed that Vera Rubin is in full production.

Just how powerful is Vera Rubin? It includes seven custom chips, six trillion transistors, 72 GPUs per rack, and up to 5x the performance of Blackwell. The companies already buying the new Vera CPU: OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX.

Vera Rubin: 3 Stocks to Watch

Below are three stocks that should benefit from the Vera Rubin rollout:

Fluence Energy (FLNC) is a leader in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and optimization software. Siemens, NVIDIA, and Fluence developed a reference architecture for NVIDIA DSX Vera Rubin NVL72 AI data centers. Fluence adds battery storage for voltage/frequency ride-through, black start, demand response, and AI load smoothing. FLNC shares were up nearly 29% in early trading on Monday. A short float of ~25% could trigger a short squeeze.



Image Source: TradingView

AI cloud provider CoreWeave (CRWV) completed the industry-first bring-up and validation of the Vera Rubin platform. The company is on pace for a nearly $19B annualized revenue run-rate by year-end as AI compute demand continues to outpace available supply.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As always, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will serve as the primary foundry (mass-producing the silicon wafers) for NVDA products.

Bottom Line

As the AI revolution shifts from simple prompt-and-response interfaces to vast networks of autonomous digital workers, the constraints on business growth will no longer be determined by human headcount. NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture provides the raw, muscle-bound compute necessary to anchor this transition. For growth-minded investors, the message coming out of Taiwan is crystal clear: the AI infrastructure boom is far from over, and watching the ripple effects through companies like Fluence, CoreWeave, and TSMC is where the next leg of alpha will be found.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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