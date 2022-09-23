3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians 

High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).

Before we delve deeper into these stocks, let’s leverage the Stock Comparison tool to examine how they stack up on TipRanks’ valuable datasets.

Is Accenture Stock a Buy Now?

Shares of the IT services and consulting company Accenture are down about 36% year-to-date. Macro headwinds are leading enterprises to cut IT spending, taking a toll on the companies operating in this space, including Accenture. Further, a strong U.S. dollar remains a drag.

Nevertheless, ACN’s new bookings remained strong and increased by 21% in Fiscal 2022.

Given the uncertainty, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook on ACN stock. It has received 10 Buy and six Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, their price target of $334.38 implies 27.5% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about ACN stock, it has received negative signals from hedge funds and retail investors. Hedge funds sold 146.6K of ACN stock in the last three months. Meanwhile, TipRanks’ data shows retail investors decreased their exposure to ACN stock by 0.5% in the last 30 days. Overall, ACN has a Neutral Smart Score of seven out of 10.

Is Liberty Broadband a Buy?

Liberty Broadband owns interests in a range of communications businesses. LBRDA stock is down about 48% year-to-date, reflecting challenging market conditions, the slowdown in net additions, and increased competition.

However, its investments in Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) ownership and buybacks act as catalysts.

Evercore ISI analyst James Ratcliffe has a Buy recommendation on LBRDA stock. Meanwhile, hedge funds and insiders have increased their exposure to it. Hedge funds bought 681.7K of LBRDA stock in the last three months. Meanwhile, insiders added LBRDA stock worth $78.5K during the same period. Overall, LBRDA has a Neutral Smart Score of seven out of 10.

Is ADI a Buy or Sell?

Semiconductor company Analog Devices continues to deliver strong revenues and earnings. While ADI’s business has remained resilient, it is not immune to the macro slowdown. Nevertheless, strong end-market demand (primarily in the industrial and auto segments) keeps analysts bullish about ADI’s prospects.

ADI stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on nine Buy and two Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $193.10 implies 32.9% upside potential.

TipRanks’ data shows that hedge funds bought 2.5M ADI stock last quarter. Meanwhile, insiders sold ADI stock worth $1.8M. ADI stock sports an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10 on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

Among the stocks bought by U.S. politicians, only ADI has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, indicating that ADI is more likely to outperform the others. However, macro headwinds and uncertainty could continue to play spoilsport.

Read full Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.