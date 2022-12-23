3 Stocks Recently Traded by U.S. Politician Alan Lowenthal

According to CapitolTrades.com, Alan Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California's 47th congressional district, has recently bought shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Lowenthal also bought Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). Meanwhile, he sold Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock.

Using TipRanks' data, let's find out what's in store for these companies.

Is ATVI a Buy or Sell?

Per CapitolTrades.com, Lowenthal took three buy trades in Activision Blizzard stock in December (each transaction had a size range of 1-15K). Video game maker Activision Blizzard is in the news for its deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While MSFT's takeover is hit with regulatory hurdles, the company is a solid play in the video game space and commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks.

The analysts' consensus rating is based on 11 Buy and two Sell recommendations. Further, these analysts' average price target of $92.50 implies 22.19% upside potential.

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds sold 8.3M ATVI stock last quarter. Meanwhile, the stock has a Neutral Smart Score of seven on TipRanks. (Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks' Smart Score has to offer.)

What is the Prediction for GTLS Stock?

Chart Industries manufactures equipment for the energy and industrial gas markets. Lowenthal bought GTLS stock on December 9 with a transaction size of 1-15K. While GTLS benefits from strong sales and record backlogs, its high-leverage profile remains a drag. Nevertheless, GTLS stock has received nine Buy and three Sell recommendations on TipRanks, for a Strong Buy consensus rating.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts' average price target of $195.33 implies a solid 74.28% upside potential.

Our data shows retail investors holding portfolios on TipRanks are bullish about its prospects. However, hedge funds sold 30.2K GTLS stock in the last three months. Overall, GTLS stock carries a Neutral Smart Score of six on TipRanks.

Is CRM a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

While Lowenthal sold CRM stock, this cloud-based software company commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 27 Buy and eight Hold recommendations. While macro headwinds negatively impact enterprise spending, in turn, Salesforce's financials, its broad portfolio, and its ability to defend margins are positives.

Analysts' average price target of $197.20 implies a significant upside potential of 52.64% based on its December 22 closing price.

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds sold 1.8M CRM stock last quarter. Meanwhile, CRM stock sports a Neutral Smart Score of six.

Bottom Line

It might be advantageous for retail investors to closely monitor politicians' trading. Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks' data to make informed investment decisions. As for ATVI, GTLS, and CRM, all these stocks carry a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, GTLS and CRM stock offer solid upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.