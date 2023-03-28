3 Stocks Recently Seeing Price Target Upgrades

Many investors are familiar with price targets, as they represent analysts’ expectations of a stock’s future price.

Of course, analysts interpret many factors, including fundamental and technical, when calculating these levels.

In addition, price targets can be helpful for investors, helping to provide a more structured trade with pre-determined exit levels. However, it’s critical to remember that not all stocks reach analysts’ forecasted levels.

Three stocks – Ulta Beauty ULTA, Carnival CCL, and Occidental Petroleum OXY – have all recently received price target upgrades. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2023, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It raises a valid question – why have analysts raised their expectations? Let’s take a closer look.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleumis an integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure.

Recently, TD Cowen moved their price target for OXY shares up to $70 per share from $63 while upgrading the stock to outperform.

The company’s cash-generating abilities were amplified during elevated energy prices, as seen in the chart below. Over the last twelve months, Occidental Petroleum has generated nearly $13 billion in free cash flow.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Just on February 27th, the company increased its annual dividend payout to $0.72 per share ($0.18 per share quarterly), reflecting a nearly 40% increase from the previous annual rate of $0.52 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is a leading beauty retailer in the United States, with a vast product catalog that includes cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, and more. Ulta Beauty’s price target was raised to $615 per share from $610 by Piper Sandler.

The company’s earnings outlook has improved across all timeframes over the last 60 days, landing it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive quarterly results undoubtedly aided in the price target upgrade; ULTA has exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by double-digit percentages in nine consecutive quarters.

Within the most recent quarterly print, the beauty retailer delivered a 17% earnings beat and reported revenue 6.2% ahead of expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Carnival

Carnival, a cruise and vacation company, is the world's leading leisure travel firm, carrying nearly half the global cruise guests. Carnival’s price target was upgraded to $13 per share from $12 by Barclays.

A recovery in travel demand has benefited the company, with CCL exceeding earnings estimates in back-to-back quarters after a string of negative surprises.

In its latest release on March 27th, the company registered an 11.3% EPS beat and reported revenue nearly 2% ahead of expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The recovery in travel demand is further illustrated by the company’s strong forecasted growth rates; earnings are forecasted to soar nearly 100% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a further 570% in FY24.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Price targets are commonly discussed in the market, giving investors a gauge of current sentiment surrounding the stock.

And recently, all three stocks above – Ulta Beauty ULTA, Carnival CCL, and Occidental Petroleum OXY – have received price target upgrades.

