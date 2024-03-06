3 Stocks Ready to Rally on the Return of the Roaring 20s

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Veteran economist Ed Yardeni, whose calls on the economy and the stock market have been right on the money in the years following the pandemic, says that the U.S. is probably in the midst of a new “roaring 20s.” In other words, the country is likely repeating the 1920s, which also featured very strong economic growth following a pandemic and a recession. The 1920s turned into a great decade for the American economy because of “technological innovations” in areas like plumbing and auto manufacturing, leading to a big “productivity boom,” the economist noted. Similarly, we have emerged from a pandemic and are experiencing a “productivity growth boom” driven by a “technology revolution,” Yardeni explained. Here are three stocks ready to rally on our strong economy.

Uber (UBER)

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Driven by strong travel trends, Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) first annual profit, and its move into the S&P 500, UBER stock has already surged 28.5% so far in 2024 and 132% in the last 12 months,

But with the shares down slightly from their February highs and the U.S. labor market and travel trends remaining quite strong, Uber looks like one of the stocks ready to rally in the coming months.

Also noteworthy is that the shares could benefit from their addition to the Dow Jones Transportation Average. That change, which took effect on Feb. 26, could lead more institutional investors to snap up UBER stock.

Further, Wells Fargo recently identified UBER stock as one of 20 high momentum names on which the bank has “overweight” ratings.

And very impressively, the firm recently estimated that its EBITDA, excluding certain items, would increase at a compound annual growth rate of 30% to 40% over the next three years.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Source: Shutterstock

Celsius’ (NASDAQ:CELH) energy drinks aren’t especially cheap, running $20-$28 for 12-packs on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). But Celsius’ drinks are quite healthy, featuring only 10 calories per 12 ounce can ad not containing any artificial sweeteners. What’s more, the beverages include high dosages of many important vitamins and minerals.

Meanwhile, the strong economy has enabled many consumers to afford the drinks, which I think will increasingly be seen as a much healthier alternative to ice coffee during warm periods of the year.

Showing that Celsius’ beverages are becoming increasingly popular, its top line jumped 95% last quarter versus the same period a year earlier, while its EBITDA, excluding certain items, soared 387% year-over-year to about $65 million.

Investor’s Business Daily gives Celsius Holdings a Composite Rating of 98 out of a possible 99.

American Express (AXP)

Source: First Class Photography / Shutterstock.com

American Express’ (NYSE:AXP) high leverage to spending by upper-income consumers should make it a key beneficiary of the Roaring 20s.

Also noteworthy is that the firm apparently has established a strong foothold among young Americans, as “32% of the company’s U.S. payment volume was from the millennial and Gen Z demographics” in the fourth quarter of last year.

The credit card network should also benefit from the fact that delinquencies and chargeoffs remain below their pre-pandemic levels.

Finally, AXP’s status as one of Warren Buffett’s core holdings should keep its reputation among U.S. investors quite strong.

Last quarter, the company’s top line rose an impressive 11% versus the same period a year earlier, while its net income soared 23% year-over-year.

Investor’s Business Daily gives AXP stock its maximum Composite Rating of 99.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer held long positions in CELH and AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks Ready to Rally on the Return of the Roaring 20s appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.