3 Stocks Poised to Gain From Rising Oil Prices

An increase in oil demand amid tighter supply due to production cuts has boosted oil prices lately. Continued geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine and the recent decision to cut output by OPEC+ members have sent oil prices to the highest level this year. On Sep 15, West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) and Brent crude futures ended at $90.77 and $93.93 a barrel, respectively, hitting the highest level in 10 months.

OPEC expects robust growth in oil demand in 2023 and 2024 due to strong economic recovery. According to the OPEC monthly oil market report for September 2023, the world economic growth forecast for 2023 & 2024 remains unchanged at 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. World oil demand outlook for 2023 is 102.1 million barrels per day and for 2024 it is expected to grow by a healthy 2.2 million barrels per day, year-on-year to 104.3 mb/d.

Rising crude prices have a bigger impact on economies struggling with inflation. To keep the crude oil markets tight, Russia and Saudi Arabia have volunteered to cut oil supply by 1.3 million barrels per day till the end of this year. Responding to the decision, International Energy Agency (EIA), in its monthly report on Sep 13, said the extended oil supply cut will cause a market deficit through the fourth quarter.

Oil prices gained even after EIA reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories increased by 4 million barrels from the previous week. In the United States, EIA expects crude output to rise from 11.9 million bpd in 2022 to 12.8 million bpd in 2023 and 13.2 million bpd in 2024. Consumption of liquids is expected to rise from 20.0 million bpd in 2022 to 20.1 million bpd in 2023 and 20.3 million bpd in 2024.

Oil and gas companies are poised for significant capital appreciation and dividend income during periods of high oil and gas prices. Additionally, geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity.

Due to the recent uptrend in the oil markets, the overall industry is expected to perform well in the near future due to the inelastic nature of the commodity and the approaching winter in the northern hemisphere. Thus, prudent investors can select the following three companies to gain from such an opportunity and earn attractive returns by investing in top-ranked stocks like Archrock AROC, Plains Group PAGP and Profire Energy PFIE. These companies hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) compared to the industry, and have outperformed the S&P 500 Index year to date. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as a supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. AROC operates in the oil and gas-producing regions, primarily in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s current-year earnings has risen 8.5% in the past 60 days.

Archrock has a P/E of 18.92 compared with 21.20 for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Its shares have gained 40.8% over the year-to-date period compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 18.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Plains Group is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products. PAGP also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP’s current-year earnings has risen 69.9% over the past 60 days.

Plains Group has a P/E of 12.85 compared with 17.50 for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Its shares have gained 35.9% over the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. PFIE products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFIE’s current-year earnings has risen 27.8% over the past 60 days.

Profire Energy has a P/E of 13.22 compared with 41.70 for the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and Equipment industry. Its shares have gained 186.8% in the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

