3 Stocks Poised to Outperform Before Their Biggest Growth Years Begin

Key Points

The best industrial investments can look boring until you realize they're sitting on years of work under contract.

Eaton, Bloom Energy, and Symbotic all have massive backlogs that could fuel growth well into the next decade.

Eaton is the steadier pick, while Bloom and Symbotic may have more upside if they can achieve profitable growth.

10 stocks we like better than Symbotic ›

The most rewarding time to buy an industrial company is often right before its growth truly accelerates, when the orders are signed but the revenue has not yet fully arrived.

The three industrials below fit that description today. Each is sitting on an enormous backlog or commitment pipeline that's only beginning to convert into sales, which means their biggest years may still be in front of them. All three ride the same powerful force: the race to build the physical infrastructure behind AI, from power to logistics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Eaton

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) makes the electrical equipment that moves and manages power, and it has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the data center boom. The scale of demand is hard to overstate. Its data center orders recently jumped around 240% from a year earlier, and it now counts a total data center backlog equal to roughly 11 years of construction at 2025 build rates. That is not a one-year spike; it is a decade of visible work waiting to be delivered.

What makes Eaton compelling before its biggest years is that this backlog is still converting. The company raised its 2026 growth outlook and is investing $1.5 billion to expand North American manufacturing so it can actually fulfill the orders piling up. Beyond data centers, it benefits from grid modernization, reshoring of factories, and the electrification of everything from buildings to aircraft. Eaton is the picks-and-shovels play on electricity demand, and that demand is only accelerating.

2. Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) tackles the single biggest bottleneck in the AI buildout: getting enough power, fast. Its solid-oxide fuel cells generate electricity on-site, which lets a data center come online without waiting years for the utility grid to catch up. That value proposition has suddenly clicked. Bloom signed billions of dollars in data center-related contracts in a single quarter, landed a long-term offtake agreement with a major utility, and expanded a partnership with Brookfield to a staggering $25 billion, up from an original $5 billion framework.

To meet that demand, Bloom is working to double its manufacturing capacity. This is the highest-risk name of the three, because the company is still proving it can turn these commitments into consistent profits, and fuel cells face competition from other power solutions. But if even a portion of that pipeline converts, Bloom's biggest growth years are clearly ahead rather than behind.

3. Symbotic

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) builds AI-powered robotics systems that automate warehouses, and its order book is enormous relative to its size. The company holds a backlog of roughly $22.7 billion, the vast majority tied to Walmart, and it deepened that relationship by acquiring Walmart's advanced robotics business and signing an agreement covering hundreds of future fulfillment systems. As those systems get deployed, revenue and profitability are ramping, with the company now guiding to positive adjusted earnings.

The catch is concentration and execution. So much of Symbotic's backlog depends on a single customer, and investors have questioned how quickly that backlog converts into revenue. Those are real concerns. But few industrials this size have such a long runway of contracted work, and the shift toward automated logistics is still in its early innings.

Buying before the growth arrives means accepting uncertainty. Eaton trades at a premium that assumes years of strong execution, so any slowdown in data center spending would hurt. Bloom isn't consistently profitable and leans on huge partnerships that must deliver. Symbotic depends heavily on Walmart and has faced scrutiny over how quickly it books revenue. All three are also tied to capital spending cycles that can cool if the economy weakens.

The takeaway for investors

Eaton, Bloom Energy, and Symbotic share a rare quality: mountains of contracted or committed work that has only started to flow through their results. That gives each a visible path to its biggest growth years, whether it is powering data centers, energizing them on-site, or automating the warehouses that keep commerce moving. I would treat Eaton as the sturdier anchor and Bloom and Symbotic as higher-risk, higher-reward bets, sizing each to match your tolerance. The opportunity lies in buying before the acceleration, not after everyone can see it.

Should you buy stock in Symbotic right now?

Before you buy stock in Symbotic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Symbotic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Corporation, Eaton Plc, Symbotic, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.