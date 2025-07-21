3 Stocks Offering Diversification in Trump’s Tariff & Trade Reset

President Donald Trump is in the early stages of executing what some are calling a “Great Reset” of the U.S. economy. Tariffs are one of the president’s tools of choice with a goal towards spurring a domestic manufacturing revival. According to the administration, achieving that goal has economic and national security considerations.

That said, the long-term payoff will take years. However, investors are already seeing some impact from the policy shift. Commodity demand is higher as companies pledge to build out infrastructure in the United States. Also, trade conflicts frequently create currency swings. To that end, the dollar just had its worst first half of the year since 1972.

Although tariffs are his primary tool, Trump is also focusing on lower taxes and less regulation to spur growth in the United States. That agenda is moving full steam ahead after the passage of Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill. Growth may kick into overdrive if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates later this year.

That growth outlook has many investors flocking to technology stocks despite valuation concerns. A different strategy may involve looking at sectors that can build a diversified portfolio with a balance of strong growth and stable income.

Freeport-McMoRan: A Commodity Play for an Inflationary Environment

The surge in the spot price of gold hasn’t trickled down to mining stocks, which significantly lagged the market in 2024. The outlook is looking brighter as the Trump administration looks to cut mining regulations and embed them into law, making it harder for future administrations to reverse.

One way to play this growth is through an ETF like the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX), which is up over 52% in 2025. However, some individual names also look intriguing. One of them is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX).

Freeport-McMoRan is a gold miner, but the yellow metal takes a back seat to Freeport’s primary business. The company is one of the world’s largest copper producers. Copper is essential for everything from electrical wiring in data centers to renewable energy buildouts. As tariffs and incentives encourage more factories and infrastructure projects to move back to U.S. soil, demand for copper is expected to soar.

Freeport-McMoRan is also attractive to investors because it has a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.30%. FCX stock is up about 15% in 2025, but analysts are forecasting an additional 15% of upside. Several analysts have raised their price targets above the consensus price ahead of the company’s earnings on July 22.

Coca-Cola: Defensive Growth with a Global Footprint

With many investors in full risk-on mode, defensive stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) may get overlooked. It shouldn’t be. KO stock is up 10.9% in 2025. That’s no NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) performance, but it’s higher than many consumer staples stocks.

Strong demand for the company’s iconic beverage brands is a knee-jerk reaction explanation for that performance. Having said that, the company does have pricing power that has helped it balance earnings growth for shareholders with an eye on a pinched consumer.

However, this is also a trade and tariff story. A weaker dollar benefits Coca-Cola because the company generates significant revenue outside the United States. As foreign earnings are converted back into dollars, reported sales and profits can rise. The company also benefits from localized supply chains for production and delivery.

At 27x earnings, KO stock is expensive compared to its recent history. That said, Coca-Cola’s dividend yield and consistent cash flow make it attractive to investors who want exposure to income without sacrificing modest growth potential.

Verizon: Reliable Dividends in Uncertain Times

Investing in a company like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) makes sense for investors with a long time horizon. But for investors in wealth preservation mode, there’s something to be said for boring but beautiful stocks. That’s the benefit of owning Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Verizon has averaged a total return of around 4.7% in the last 10 years. This is why it’s important to point out that VZ stock is up about 8% in the previous 12 months. Even when the stock price fell in recent years, investors have never had to worry about the company’s dividend.

That dividend currently yields 6.5%, which puts the stock in the top 10% of its sector.

The stock price surge is because the company’s capital expenditures on 5G are falling, as is its debt. That puts the focus back on the company’s reliable subscription model.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.