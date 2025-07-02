3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher

When considering a stock as a potential investment target, it's typically important to develop a sense of the company's operational strengths and weaknesses, the fundamental aspects of its business that set it apart from competitors. Of course, Wall Street analysts also make these types of assessments for many publicly traded companies, and their evaluations are often classified with a Buy, Hold, or Sell rating.

Trusting analyst ratings above all other factors is usually inadvisable. Still, analyst sentiment can be a helpful tool for identifying possible investments or confirming (or complicating) one's own assessment of a company's health and potential.

Three stocks currently enjoying unanimous (or at least very strong) support from analysts may be worth a closer look for investors. Coincidentally, each of the companies below has also experienced a sharp rally heading into the start of the third quarter of 2025.

BlackSky Stock Soars 21% on $24M NGA Contract and Satellite Expansion Plans

First up is BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), an intelligence and data analytics services firm for governments and companies operating satellites. The 21% share price spike in the last week of June 2025 is likely due to BlackSky's announcement of a high-profile, four-year contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency worth $24 million. Crucially, this agreement is part of a larger umbrella contract that may yield further business for BlackSky in the years to come as well.

BlackSky also recently announced a new satellite project that will expand its preexisting high-frequency monitoring constellation for country and data collection. The first launches are region-scale and are expected in 2027. This development is certainly worth watching for investors monitoring BlackSky and other space industry companies.

The company's geospatial intelligence subscription-based service has a massive backlog of well over $350 million and strong year-over-year (YOY) sales growth figures topping 20%.

This business is poised to continue growing amid increasing global conflict. Still, BlackSky's continued quarterly losses, coupled with a history of share price growth, may give investors pause: According to analysts, BKSY has just 5% in upside potential after the latest rally.

Core Scientific Pops on Renewed Acquisition Talks

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a cryptocurrency mining and hosting company, but its true value for investors may lie in its data center infrastructure capabilities. The company's shares have surged by about 49% in the last several days of June 2025, coinciding with news that AI hyperscaler CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is resuming talks to acquire Core Scientific.

CoreWeave made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of CORZ in 2024 at a price of $5.75 per share, for a deal totaling more than $1 billion. However, Core Scientific rejected the bid on the grounds that it undervalued the company.

Following the recent spike, Core Scientific's market cap is over $5 billion, and news that CoreWeave remains interested in negotiating an acquisition may suggest to investors that the hyperscaler will pay a premium this time around.

Even without an acquisition announcement, Core Scientific has benefited from CoreWeave's interest. The two companies signed multiple agreements following the failed acquisition talks last year, including a deal for 200 MW of infrastructure to power CoreWeave's high-performance computing.

Further, in rejecting the prior offer, Core Scientific may have successfully made the case that its intrinsic value is higher than the industry may believe it to be.

Sale Speculation Sends Shares of Ambarella Rising, But Other Factors Are at Play Too

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) offers system-on-a-chip (SOC) solutions for HD compression and image signal processing, applicable in a multitude of different use cases. A late-June 2025 rally coincided with speculation that Ambarella was seeking to sell itself.

Investors should remember that this is just a rumor; as of the start of the third quarter, it will be a potential development to monitor moving forward.

Even without a possible buyer, there are reasons to consider AMBA. The company's Edge AI SOCs are becoming dominant in a crowded field and fetch a higher price than other Ambarella products.

If the company is able to boost the percentage of its sales focused on this area, it could help to further cement its recovery after a difficult 2024 and amid a challenging macro environment.

Eight analysts rate AMBA shares as Buys and four as Holds, but the consensus price target suggests a 28% upside potential.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.