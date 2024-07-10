3 Stocks to Load Up On to Maximize AI Exposure

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines amid the massive AI-fulled run in the broader markets, you may wonder if it’s too late to reach for the so-called AI winners that stand to win most from the ongoing AI boom or revolution that’s going in. Indeed, like cryptocurrencies, you’re probably not going to stop hearing about generative AI and the top semiconductor plays feeding the boom anytime soon.

Even if you’re incredibly value-conscious, it can feel tempting to give in and buy a hot AI chip maker. If not Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is overheated, perhaps the next best thing (think top GPU-making rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)) would suffice.

In any case, exposing yourself to AI stocks at this point in the boom can still be beneficial. However, I wouldn’t seek to “maximize AI exposure” at any cost, as it can lead you down the route of chasing momentum plays and scaring yourself out of the names once the tides reverse in a hurry.

In this piece, we’ll look at more value-conscious ways to dip a toe into the AI waters.

Nvidia (NVDA)

When it comes to maximum AI exposure, it’s really tough to top a name like Nvidia. The company, whose name is a play on the emotion “envy,” has also been the envy of investors who don’t own the stock. After surging over 746% in the past two years, it’s hard not to feel that strong emotion about the stock. But the big question remains: is it too late to buy Nvidia now that the valuation has soared above $3 trillion?

Nvidia remains the AI stock to buy right now. It’s building the most advanced AI accelerators to be housed in the most envied of AI data centers. Demand for such chips has been off the charts, and it could stay that way as Nvidia preps for the next generation of architecture.

Will enterprises still desire the best Nvidia chips to maintain a competitive edge over rivals, or will they be content with older, more affordable chips? If the former scenario pans out, NVDA stock could easily have more room to gain.

Still, it will be tougher to double again from current levels. Such a move would entail a firm worth more than $6 trillion. Further, it’s uncertain if Nvidia’s sky-high earnings beats will impact the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Miss Nvidia stock’s magnificent run in the AI boom? Well, there’s always Advanced Micro Devices stock, right? Though it may be considered the next best thing to play the AI boom, I’d argue that investors may not be getting a better value from the name despite the relatively less euphoric past-year surge in AMD stock.

In the past two years, shares of AMD have risen over 132%. It’s been an incredible market-beating run that only fails to impress if you stack AMD up against NVDA. Given AMD’s footing in the AI chip race, it’s only natural to compare the name to Nvidia, after all!

Based on forward price-to-earnings (P/E), AMD stock looks slightly pricier than Nvidia. At writing, AMD and NVDA shares go for 50.2 and 48.5 times forward P/E, respectively. If Nvidia’s the AI-savvier firm at a cheaper price, why not just go for Nvidia over AMD?

Melius Research’s Ben Reitzes recently touted AMD as one of his “catch-up” AI winners for the second half. Notably, AMD is setting its sights on Nvidia in an attempt to be a more formidable foe. Reitzes views AMD as “the cleaner way to play” the chip cycle. I have to agree.

Despite the lack of performance and the somewhat higher forward P/E, AMD is no slouch.

Microsoft (MSFT)

No shocker here. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another AI stock that should be at or around the top of one’s list if one seeks significant AI exposure.

Apart from pioneering AI assistants and spreading bets wisely across various AI startups over the years, Microsoft also employs some of the strongest AI visionaries, including Mustafa Suleyman. And let’s not forget the relationship with OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

When it comes to keeping the windows open (sorry for the pun) for future AI-related collaborations and partnerships, Microsoft is tough to top, given its connections and relationships with some of the best talent in the scene. And, of course, let’s not forget CEO Satya Nadella is one of the best leaders in all of big tech. Nadella has an AI vision, and it would be an absolute mistake to bet against his ability to execute it.

