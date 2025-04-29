3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters

With tariffs causing markets to waver in 2025, many investors were growing worried about the guidance companies would put out. Analysts expect certain stocks not to give guidance for the rest of the year due to the difficulty in forecasting amid the tariff policy environment.

Additionally, many stocks are likely to lower their guidance. However, with the Q1 2025 earnings season now ramping up, several companies are bucking the uncertainty narrative. This analysis will cover three stocks that increased their guidance, even with tough market conditions.

Philip Morris: The Gift That Keeps on Giving in 2025

First up is Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). This company crushed its earnings on all fronts. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 beat estimates by $0.08, while revenue of $9.3 billion came in $150 million above expectations. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a midpoint of $7.43. This midpoint was around 6% higher than the midpoint the firm previously forecasted.

The company’s total revenue projection of over $40.5 billion was around $300 million higher than expected.

The company’s smokeless product line, which includes ZYN nicotine pouches, continues to grow impressively in sales. Organic sales growth among these products was over 20%, compared to less than 4% growth for its combustible products. Overall, the company said it doesn’t expect any material impact on its business due to “recently introduced or discussed tariffs”.

Philip Morris has been an incredible performer in 2025, with a total return of approximately 42% as of the April 28 close. However, that didn’t stop Wall Street from considerably upgrading the stock after its April 23 earnings. Several analysts tracked by MarketBeat did so, and on average, their new targets imply 6% upside in shares versus the stock’s April 28 closing price.

Vertiv: AI-Data Center Demand Keeps Chugging Along

Next up is Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). The company beat estimates in its Q1 earnings handily. Sales hit $2.04 billion, about $100 million more than expected. Adjusted EPS reached $0.64, exceeding expectations by roughly 5%. Not only did the firm have a strong Q1, but it also raised its expectations going forward. The company significantly raised its revenue guidance for the full year. Its midpoint revenue projection now sits at $9.45 billion, around $250 million higher than it had previously expected.

Additionally, the firm widened its range of adjusted EPS outcomes by $0.05 on both sides. Overall, the company maintained its midpoint adjusted EPS guidance of $3.55.

Vertiv’s results show no sign of a big drop in spending on AI-related data center infrastructure. The company’s revenue grew by over 24%. This was the second-fastest increase in the last eight quarters. It was only a small drop from the nearly 26% growth in Q4 2024. The company also continues to see robust demand when looking at orders. Vertiv’s backlog increased by about $1.6 billion vs Q1 2024 and was up 10% vs Q4 2024.

In total, the figure sits at $7.9 billion. Ultimately, the firm raised its sales guidance due to the robust demand it is seeing. However, it widened its range on earnings guidance due to tariffs and the uncertainty they create. The company is actively working to mitigate tariffs, but the extent to which it will be able to do so remains to be seen.

Boston Scientific: Beat, Raise, and +15% Upside

Last up is Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX). The healthcare company also beat adjusted EPS and sales estimates by a significant margin. Adjusted EPS of $0.75 was $0.08 higher than anticipated, and sales of $4.66 billion were around $90 million above estimates. For the full year, sales growth guidance came in at a midpoint figure of 16%. This compares to the previous estimate of 13.5% growth.

Additionally, adjusted EPS guidance was set at a midpoint of $2.91, up from the $2.84 expected before.

All price target updates for Boston Scientific monitored by MarketBeat after earnings were either hikes or reiterations. These updated price targets signal average upside in shares of over 16% compared to the stock’s April 28 closing price.

The company raised its guidance, noting the “significant strength” of its cardiology portfolio. Sales for this portfolio grew by almost 30%. The firm said that it sees a $200 million impact as a result of tariffs. It believes that higher sales guidance, cuts in discretionary spending, and foreign exchange gains will fully offset this impact.

Overall, it is highly encouraging to see these companies raise guidance, especially during a period in which guidance expectations are decidedly negative.

