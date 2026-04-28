3 Stocks Leading the Charge in the Agentic AI Era

The next phase of the AI revolution has a name, and it is already reshaping how the world's largest technology companies are positioning themselves. The shift from AI as a tool you interact with to AI as an agent that works autonomously on your behalf is being called the Agentic Era. And for investors paying attention, the companies best positioned to lead it are already pulling ahead.

Three names stand out: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each one of them approaches the agentic opportunity from a different angle. And together, they represent some of the most compelling ways to invest in what could be the most transformative technology cycle since the internet.

Amazon: The Infrastructure Layer for Every AI Agent

Amazon is not just passively participating in the agentic AI era. It is building the infrastructure that much of the world will use to run it. AWS sits at the foundation of the AI agent stack, providing the compute, storage, and model-serving infrastructure that enterprises deploy when they move from experimenting with AI to running it at production scale.

The relationship with Anthropic is the clearest signal of where this is heading. Amazon announced on April 20 that it will invest up to an additional $25 billion in Anthropic, on top of the $8 billion already committed.

In return, Anthropic has pledged to spend over $100 billion on AWS over the next decade and secured up to 5 gigawatts of Trainium compute capacity. Anthropic's annualized revenue has surged from $9 billion in December 2025 to $30 billion by early April 2026, based on several reports, with close to 60% of its cloud spending flowing through AWS.

So, most of the Claude model inference, agent deployments, and enterprise workflows running on Anthropic's platform generate AWS revenue.

Salesforce: The Agentic Enterprise Platform

Salesforce might turn out to be one of the purest plays on agentic AI within the enterprise software landscape. Agentforce, the company's autonomous AI agent platform, is not just a feature bolted onto an existing product. It is an innovation in how enterprise software functions, replacing manual workflows with AI agents that can handle customer service resolution, data analysis, and complex multi-step business processes without human intervention.

Salesforce has now closed 29,000 Agentforce deals, a 50% sequential increase. Combined ARR from Agentforce and Data Cloud has reached $2.9 billion, up over 200% year over year. Total Q4 revenue of $11.2 billion grew 12% year over year, and the company recently authorized a $25 billion share buyback, a strong signal that the board views the current valuation as deeply attractive.

The most recent catalyst came just this past week. Salesforce and Google Cloud announced an expanded partnership that enables AI agents to run end-to-end workflows across both platforms, with Agentforce and Gemini serving as the intelligence layer in tools like Slack and Google Workspace. The stock is down about 30% year to date and stuck in a downtrend along with many other prominent software stocks. But for long-term investors, that disconnect between the stock's performance and the fundamental momentum in Agentforce adoption could represent a meaningful opportunity.

Alphabet: Owning the Full Agentic Stack

Alphabet made its agentic ambitions explicit at Google Cloud Next 2026. The entire conference was framed around the shift to AI agents, specifically where autonomous AI agents manage complex individual and business operations at scale. And Google's positioning for that shift could not be more ideal. It is the only company that controls custom AI silicon, frontier models, a hyperscale cloud platform, and an enterprise productivity suite with billions of users. That vertical integration creates a cost and performance advantage that rivals will find difficult to replicate.

The Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, unveiled at the conference, unifies what was previously Vertex AI into a single end-to-end control plane for building, deploying, and orchestrating AI agents across the enterprise. And the company's newly unveiled 8th-generation TPUs, with dedicated chips for training and inference, ensure the infrastructure layer keeps pace with demand.

Alphabet reports Q1 2026 earnings on April 29, with the consensus earnings per share estimate at $2.45. Most recently, on April 27, the stock hit a fresh all-time high of $353.18 and closed at a new all-time high level of $350.34.

Ahead of its upcoming earnings, despite already being up an impressive 12%, analysts are still predicting more upside. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a price target suggesting about 5% upside.

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