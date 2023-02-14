3 Stocks Insiders Love

Valentine’s Day is here, and many of you will be looking for the perfect gift. If you plan to gift something unique, we recommend stocks that exhibit ‘Strong Buy’ indicators based on insider trading. Using TipRanks’ Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool, we have selected Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA), Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA), and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN).

These three stocks have a good chance of making your loved ones wealthier by the next Valentine’s Day. Holding these stocks for longer can be even more rewarding. Let’s dig deeper.

What’s the Prediction for Tenaya Therapeutics Stock?

After losing substantial value in 2022, Tenaya Therapeutics' stock recovered 48.76% year-to-date in 2023. What stands out is that top insiders have accumulated shares of this biotechnology company that develops therapies for heart disease.

Our Insider Trading Activity tool shows that corporate insiders bought TNYA shares worth $66.2M in the last three months. The top insiders included David Goeddel (Director and >10% owner) and Column Group III GP, which also owns over 10% stake in the TNYA.

While insiders are bullish, Tenaya stock has a positive signal from Wall Street analysts. It has received three unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. As the company’s clinical pipeline is growing, analysts’ average 12-month price target of $18.33 suggests a stellar upside potential of 513.04%.

What is Vera’s Price Prediction?

Vera Therapeutics stock took a significant beating in the past six months. Given the correction in VERA stock, the company’s top insiders accumulated Vera stock in the recent past. Our data shows insiders bought VERA stock worth $28.2M last quarter.

Top insiders who bought VERA stock include Patrick Enright (Director and >10% owner), Beth Seidenberg (Director), Longitude Capital Partners IV (>10% owner), and Sofinnova Venture Partners X (>10% owner).

Vera Therapeutics stock has received four Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $19.17 implies a significant upside potential 155.6%.

What is the Outlook for Precigen?

Precigen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing gene and cell therapies. TipRanks’ data shows insiders bought PGEN shares worth $20.2M in the last three months.

Top insiders who recently bought Precigen stock are Helen Sabzevari (President and CEO), Randal Kirk (Director and >10% owner), and Rutul R. Shah (COO).

Besides for insiders, analysts are also bullish about PGEN stock. It has received three unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $10.03 suggests a solid upside potential of 530.82%.

Bottom Line

Make this Valentine’s Day memorable by gifting stocks that will outlast cakes, flowers, and chocolates. TNYA, VERA, and PGEN have positive signals from insiders and Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, analysts’ price targets indicate significant upside potential, making them attractive Valentine’s Day gifting stocks.

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks that can outperform the broader market averages.

