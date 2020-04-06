3 Stocks Immune to the Coronavirus Downturn to Buy Right Now

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains quickly dives into why Wall Street seems optimistic on Monday, with stocks up big. Despite the positivity surrounding the possible peak of U.S. coronavirus infections coming in the next week or so, investors should still be on the hunt for stocks that appear immune to the broader coronavirus fallout that has put a halt to many aspects of the economy.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq all jumped roughly 5.5% through morning trading on Monday as Wall Street and investors seem pleased with signs that social distancing is working in the U.S. and elsewhere. However, health officials and the White House have warned that models suggest that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to reach a new high sometime soon.

Amid all of the economic and coronavirus uncertainty, investors should still try to be in the market, because if you pulled out completely two weeks ago, you would have missed a solid bounce back from the recent lows.

That said, investors should be on the lookout for stocks that might be able to continue business as usual during the broader economic slowdown.

Chewy CHWY reported solid Q4 fiscal 2019 financial results last Thursday and its stock is up big in the last three weeks. Overall, the e-commerce pet store firm appears ready to grow amid the coronavirus as consumers turn to Amazon AMZN, Uber Eats UBER, and many other forms of delivery.

Meanwhile, stock exchange giant Nasdaq NDAQ, which is expanding its business to become a more diverse “technology and analytics provider,” appears ready to grow during the current market conditions. NDAQ is also part of a highly-ranked Securities and Exchanges industry that includes CME Group CME, Cboe Global Markets CBOE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE, and more.

We then close out with a look at why pharmaceutical titan Eli Lilly LLY stock appears solid, as part of a strong Large Cap Pharma space that includes Pfizer PFE, Merck MRK, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

