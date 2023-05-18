3 Stocks I'm Very Confident in for a Bad Recession

If a bad recession hits the U.S. economy, it could have a negative impact on many stocks, even if the underlying businesses are sound. In this video, two of our contributors discuss a few of their stocks that they're confident in no matter what happens with the economy or overall market.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 15, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Waste Management

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Waste Management wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Realty Income. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Realty Income and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.