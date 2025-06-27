3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run

Investors finally got to celebrate some new all-time highs this week as the Nasdaq-100 posted its first record close since February, boosted by NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). The wait between new highs was even longer for NVDA, which closed at a record $149 on January 6 and failed to reclaim that price for nearly six months. But while NVDA is finally breaking through, a few of its peers have taken the leadership reins and guided the major indices back to their February levels.

We’ll discuss three of these stocks today and why they should continue to lead in the pack if a new bull market emerges.

Beating the Market in a Variety of Ways

What’s the recipe for a market-leading stock? Each of these companies has done it differently, such as riding strong technical momentum patterns, surpassing earnings and revenue expectations, or making value-enhancing acquisitions. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the indices, consider digging deep into these three stocks.

Microsoft: A Golden Setup for Summer Gains

Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) doubled in just 18 months following the 2022 bear market, but the stock lagged behind the rest of the tech sector as it closed 2024 and opened 2025 weakly, even as the rest of the market reached new highs in February. But MSFT shares have staged a fierce rally since the April tariff reprieve, boosted to new all-time highs by strong earnings and technical tailwinds.

Microsoft set several records during its April 30 earnings release for fiscal Q3 2025. The company reported $70.07 billion in revenue, its highest quarterly figure ever, solidly above the $68.54 billion estimate. EPS of $3.46 was also an all-time high, beating the expected $3.22 by 7%. Intelligent Cloud was the highlight of the report, bringing in $26.8 billion in sales for year-over-year (YOY) growth of 21%.

MSFT shares surged after the report, closing at a new all-time high on June 5. Bullish signals also continue flashing on the daily chart; the 50-day moving average recently crossed over the 200-day moving average to form a Golden Cross. The company also boosted Q4 2025 revenue guidance to $73.2 billion to $74.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of $72.3 billion.

On June 25, Wedbush and Wells Fargo boosted their price targets to $585 and $600, respectively. These tailwinds bode well for the next catalyst, the July 29 earnings report for fiscal Q4 2025.

DoorDash: Strategic Acquisitions Boosting Market Share and Earnings

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) went public during the IPO boom at the end of 2020. However, despite the surge in food delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash struggled to meet investors' and analysts' expectations, and its value declined by nearly 75% by the end of 2022.

But DASH has been one of the market’s strongest performers since, and notched its first all-time high in four years this week.

What’s driving the turnaround? DoorDash posted earnings of $0.44 per share in Q1 2025, marking the back-to-back profitable quarters in the company's history.

Revenue also grew 20.7% YOY to a record of $3.03 billion. DoorDash also acquired European service Deliveroo to expand its European footprint, and user growth in the grocery segment remains strong. Now that DASH is finally profitable, it should continue to show strong momentum this summer.

Roblox: Grow a Garden, Harvest Some Gains

If you have kids in the house, you’ve likely heard of the latest Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) craze, a game called “Grow a Garden”.

The premise is unbelievably simple: players plant seeds and grow crops in a garden, then sell those crops for new seeds and animals as they expand their farm.

The game was released in late March and quickly surpassed concurrent user play records held by the smash hit “Fortnite”.

Even console games like “Star Wars: Jedi Survivor” have incorporated gardening minigames to capitalize on this trend!

Can you identify where the game was released on the chart? Since “Grow a Garden” launched, RBLX shares are up more than 70%, blowing past the all-time high made in February without even tapping the brakes. The technical trends point to more upside with the stock price, 50-day MA, and 200-day MA lined up in a bullish formation.

Roblox went public back in 2021 and is still searching for profitability, but the fundamentals are pointing in the right direction. The Q1 2025 earnings release saw the company’s losses narrow (-$0.32 EPS vs. -$0.42 expected), and while revenue missed expectations, the $1.04 billion sales tally still represented 30% YOY growth.

The company reports Q2 earnings on June 30, and the success of “Grow a Garden” has analysts, such as Wedbush’s Michael Pachter, thinking about a record-breaking quarter. Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang also boosted his price target from $80 to $125 last week, indicating the stock could still have 20% upside ahead.

