3 Stocks From the Promising Outsourcing Space to Watch Out For

Operational efficiency and reduced expenses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave, and increased adoption of cloud computing and other emerging technologies bode well for the Zacks Outsourcing industry. These drive competitive advantage, and increase innovation and speed-to-market.

Genpact Limited (G), The Brink's Company (BCO) and Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) are some stocks, which are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry.

