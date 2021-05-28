Markets

3 Stocks From the Promising Outsourcing Space to Watch Out For

Contributor
Sanjana Goswami Zacks
Published

Operational efficiency and reduced expenses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave, and increased adoption of cloud computing and other emerging technologies bode well for the Zacks Outsourcing industry. These drive competitive advantage, and increase innovation and speed-to-market.

Genpact Limited (G), The Brink's Company (BCO) and Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) are some stocks, which are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry.


Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report


Conduent Inc. (CNDT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinks Company The (BCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular