3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

After a run of gains since June 12, markets are taking a turn down today. The slip, over 2.5% on both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones, comes after Florida confirmed more than 5,500 new coronavirus cases. The sudden spike raised new fears that the still-fragile economic reopening may be derailed. The mood wasn’t helped by orders from the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut – which had all been hard-hit by the virus – that all visitors from known hot spots must self-quarantine for 14 days.

In times like this, it’s a comfort for investors to follow a reliable trading signal. Corporate officers, who are privy to the inside information on their companies, have an obligation to serve the best interests of their shareholders, and are held responsible for their actions, don’t jump lightly when it comes to trading. That duty and accountability, and the legal requirement to disclose all trades in the companies they serve, makes following corporate officers – the insiders, if you will – a common strategy for investors.

TipRanks has the data and the tools to unwind the insiders’ actions. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool highlights the equities that corporate insiders are moving on. We’ve picked three stocks that show signs of informative buys, purchases that are more extensive than ordinary. Let’s look at the details.

DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG)

We’ll start with DraftKings, the online sports betting and fantasy league provider. Sports is big business, and fantasy leagues are a popular way for fans to both bet on and participate in their favorite games. DraftKings lives on that enthusiasm. But with the leagues shut down due to the coronavirus, along with bars and other venues, DraftKings suffered a hard hit in the first quarter of the year. Earnings fell sharply, to a net loss of $68.7 million.

But with that, the company’s stock surged upward in the second half of May, reaching an all-time high of $43.70 on June 1. In fact, DKNG shares never really suffered a hit from the COVID-19 inspired bear market. The stock has been rising steadily since March.

Investors may have been soothed by the company’s statement last month that it does not expect to see an income hit from COVID-19, and has no intention of changing long-term plans. DraftKings’ core business is conducted online, and as long as the major sports leagues start up again in the 2H20, the company will be able to provide betting services to its customers.

Management’s optimism is reflected in the insider sentiment on DKNG. Four informative buys, by four separate company officers, in the last few days have swung the needle strongly positive. Stanton Dodge, CLO, spent $1.178 million to add 399,416 shares to his holdings. In an even larger purchase, Jason Robins, listed as a Director and the sole owner of more than 393 million shares in DKNG, picked up over 1 million shares for $2.151 million.

Insider buys on this scale lend credence to management’s stated confidence in the company’s future. These purchases come as the company has recently conducted a 40 million share public offering to raise capital. The sale was successful, bringing in over $620 million.

Michael Graham, 5-star analyst with Canaccord, is pleased with DraftKings’ path forward. He writes of the company: “After completing a successful capital raise bringing ~$620M of cash onto the balance sheet and providing reassuring revenue guidance for Q2 despite the COVID-induced sports drought, DraftKings appears well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming return to sports…”

Graham’s $50 price target on the stock implies a healthy upside potential of 33%, and fully supports his Buy rating. (To watch Graham’s track record, click here)

Wall Street generally agrees that DraftKings stock looks good. The shares have a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 8 Buys and only a single Hold. DKNG is selling for $37.56 right now, while the $44.75 average price target indicates room for a possible 19% upside in the coming year. (See DraftKings stock analysis on TipRanks)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Next up is Magnolia, a small-cap oil and gas exploration and production company based in Texas’ Eagle Ford formation. Eagle Ford is part of the Permian Basin, the rich petroleum region which has propelled Texas to the forefront of the North American hydrocarbon industry.

Magnolia’s production beat estimates in Q1, reaching 68.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. If that total, 55% was crude oil. Weakness in oil prices hurt Magnolia during the quarter, and forced a net loss of 11 cents per share. MGY stock performance was followed the earnings, and the company’s shares are still down 35% since February.

Company CEO Steve Chazen cast a vote of confidence this week when he spend almost $300,000 buying up a bloc of 50,000 shares in MGY. Chazen has been making periodic purchases of Magnolia shares for the last two years.

Covering this stock for MKM Partners, analyst John Gerdes is also optimistic about Magnolia. He looks at forward production estimates, and sees the company generating plenty of cash: “Assuming ~$260 million in capital expenditures this year, Magnolia should generate ~$50 million of FCF in 2020 assuming NYMEX ~$33 oil/~$2.10 gas. Assuming approximately $250 million in capital spending next year and NYMEX $45 oil/$2.65 gas, the company should generate ~$130 million of FCF in 2021…”

Gerdes uses his FCF assumptions to justify a Buy rating and a $7 price target, which implies a 25% one-year upside. (To watch Gerdes’ track record, click here)

Magnolia shares are priced at just $5.59, and the average price target of $6.38 suggests it has room for 14% upside growth in the next 12 months. MGY's Moderate Buy consensus rating includes 6 Buys and 3 Holds set in the last month. (See Magnolia stock analysis on TipRanks)

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

At first glance, e-commerce innovator Groupon should have weathered the coronavirus storm better than it did. Shares are still far down from February’s trading levels, and first quarter earnings turned sharply negative after holding at or near break-even through 2018 and most of 2019. Q4 2019 saw strong profitability; that ended abruptly in Q1 2020.

On a positive note, the EPS loss was far narrower than had been feared. The company finished Q1 with a strong cash position, too, having some $667 million on hand. That total includes $150 million borrowed from a revolving credit facility.

But the big news for GRPN stock comes from company chair and co-founder Eric Lefkofsky. He bought up 250,000 shares, spending $5.39 million to add that to his already extensive holdings. Lefkofsky’s move signaled that GRPN is worth buying – especially because his declared purchase price was over $21 per share. GRPN was trading for less than that when Lefkofsky made his buy, and it is still trading for less today. This gives investors a rare chance to snap up common stock for less than the price paid by the best-informed insiders.

Wedbush’s 5-star analyst Ygal Arounian sums up the cautious Wall Street consensus on this stock. He sees some strong opportunities for the company in the near future, writing, “One area of potential upside for Groupon is in Goods, where the company noted that it is seeing traction in recalibrating its assortment towards areas like first aid, face masks, and more recently, outdoor furniture/gardening… the overall buoyancy in ecommerce should provide tailwinds…”

However, he also notes that the company’s large outdoor events segment has been derailed by COVID-19, and efforts to adapt are facing the distinct possibility of a coronavirus resurgence. Arounian remains neutral here, placing a Hold on the stock with a $22 price target. His target suggests a 11% upside potential. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here)

The conventional wisdom on GRPN shares is to Hold. This analyst consensus rating is based on 4 Holds and 1 Sell sent in recent weeks, along with 2 Buys. The stock is selling for $19.89, but the average price target is bullish. At $25.71, it suggests a strong 29% upside potential in the year to come. (See Groupon stock-price forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.