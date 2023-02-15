3 Stocks Everyone Loves

You may have finished celebrating Valentine’s Day, but gifting something unique, like a stock that will enhance the financial well-being of your partner, shouldn’t be limited to a day. If you plan to give shares, we recommend stocks exhibiting a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Using TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool, we have selected Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Linde (NYSE:LIN), and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC).

These three stocks have a good chance of making your loved ones wealthier by the next Valentine’s Day. Holding these stocks for longer can be even more rewarding. Let’s dig deeper.

What is the Price Target for TSM?

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world’s largest semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. The decline in demand for chips amid a weak macro environment took a toll on TSM’s financials and share price. While TSM faces short-term headwinds, the recovery in demand and an increase in pricing will lead to a stellar rally in its stock price.

Our data shows TSM stock has received five unanimous Buy calls from analysts, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, these analysts’ average price target of $104.33 implies an upside potential of 6.5%.

Along with analysts, hedge funds are also optimistic about TSM stock. Hedge funds bought 53.5M shares of TSM last quarter. TSM stock has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. Note that shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a wide margin.

Is Linde Stock a Good Buy?

Broad-based growth across all of its end markets, a strong earnings outlook (expects its adjusted EPS to increase by 9-12% in 2023), and its focus on enhancing shareholders’ returns through dividends and share repurchases make Linde a solid stock to invest in.

Shares of this industrial gases and engineering company have received 13 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $375.40 implies 12.4% upside potential.

Linde stock also has a positive signal from hedge funds. Our data shows that the hedge fund bought 1.5M shares of Linde last quarter. Moreover, it sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks.

Is Agree Realty a Good Stock to Buy?

Agree Realty is a Real Estate Investment Trust. ADC benefits from its high-quality tenant base, which includes top retailers with recession-proof businesses. Moreover, its long-term lease expiry term adds stability and visibility to its future cash flows. In addition, its low leverage and strong balance sheet position it well to invest in growth opportunities.

ADC is also a top stock for investors looking for reliable passive income. Currently, ADC stock yields approximately 4%.

ADC stock has received five Buys and one Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $77.79 implies 8.37% upside potential.

Agree Realty stock has a positive signal from insiders who bought $864.8K worth of shares in the last three months. Overall, it has a maximum Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”

Bottom Line

Valentine’s Day is over, but you can always gift something unique, like a stock, to your loved ones that will add to their financial freedom. TSM, LIN, and ADC have the maximum Smart Score on TipRanks, implying they are more likely to beat the broader market averages. Meanwhile, analysts are bullish about these stocks, making them attractive for gifting.

Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Experts Center tool to identify top stocks that can outperform the broader market averages.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.