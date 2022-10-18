Markets
CRWD

3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

Contributor
Jamie Louko
Published

The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) could be three of those bargains, and in this episode, you'll learn why. If you enjoyed this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Oct. 17, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2022.

Jamie Louko has positions in Adyen N.V., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen N.V., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Adyen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

