3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) could be three of those bargains, and in this episode, you'll learn why. If you enjoyed this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Oct. 17, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2022.

Find out why CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jamie Louko has positions in Adyen N.V., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen N.V., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Adyen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.