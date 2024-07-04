3 Stocks Delivering Blockbuster Results Quarter After Quarter

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sometimes, consistently performing stocks aren’t the headliners that financial media flocks to. Often less volatile with fewer quarter-to-quarter variations, consistently performing stocks tend to typify the “boring but reliable” stock segment. In a market full of growth-at-all-costs and high-flying tech, it’s no wonder these consistently performing stocks go unnoticed by most.

But that’s a mistake. Stabler, in many cases, with proven growth potential and a clear path forward, consistently performing stocks can anchor a well-rounded portfolio. If nothing else, they can certainly offset volatility if you simply must allocate some of your cash toward penny stocks and the more speculative small-caps.

While one of these consistently performing stocks doesn’t quite fit the “boring but reliable” bill, the other two certainly do — while the third is reasserting its position among consistently performing stocks but, today, is priced to buy and trades well below consensus fair value estimates.

SharkNinja (SN)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is one of my favorite consistently performing stocks. The company nailed a 20% combined annual growth rate since 2008 — not to mention its quarter-to-quarter strength. In the interim 16 years, we’ve seen all sorts of economic and market conditions, including the Global Financial Crisis, political instability, and the pandemic. SharkNinja’s perennially popular home appliances outperformed no matter the conditions, though, setting SharkNinja up as one of the decade’s top consistently performing stocks.

Bank of America agrees with SharkNinja’s strength and long-term potential, recently increasing its price target to $95 per share, a 26% premium over today’s pricing. Analysts based their projection on SharkNinja’s improved growth strategy, which centers around securing a foothold in new markets on a wholesale basis before expanding. SharkNinja demonstrated the strategy’s strength this year after creating and manufacturing a new cooler line, which it then sold to Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to gain initial access before expanding its sporting goods line to include outdoor cooling and cooking equipment, possibly.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) status among consistently performing stocks was questioned last year as electric vehicle sales slowed. Still, Elon Musk is clearly back on top as the company posted surprisingly strong vehicle delivery stats in anticipation of its end-of-July quarterly earnings report. Shares surged 10% on the news, momentum that may carry through until the company’s earnings call.

However, vehicle sales aren’t the only tailwinds propelling Tesla back into consistently performing stock territory. Musk is rapidly expanding his Texas gigafactory’s footprint to include a massive GPU warehousing unit to situate incoming Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs, an early harbinger for what may be Tesla’s full-court press into expanding its position among AI competitors.

Musk certainly thinks things are looking up. He recently said short sellers like Bill Gates “will be obliterated” as Tesla edges closer to “fully [solving] autonomy and has [its droid] Optimus in volume production.”

The Andersons (ANDE)

On the smaller-cap side of the consistently performing stocks spectrum, agribusiness company The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) may have a $1.6 billion market cap. Still, its consistent performance is huge considering its inherently unstable sector. For evidence, look no further than the company’s recent dividend declaration — payable on July 22nd, the distribution is the firm’s 111th quarterly dividend since first listing in 1996.

The Andersons operate with agricultural supply chains, standing out as one of the longest-running and key members of a delicate ecosystem with limited competitive risk and high barriers to entry. This all but assures The Andersons’ continued dominance of the overlooked sector. The Andersons’ expansion plans, which include purchasing granary stakes throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, further reinforce the point.

The Andersons company, true to form for consistently performing stocks, is a cash cow that has generated more than $315 million in cash from operations since 2021. 2020’s $201 cash flow is a pandemic-induced anomaly, and the company’s prospects appear bright.

