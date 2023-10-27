3 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make You Rich in 20 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the investment realm, ChatGPT stock predictions have sparked intrigue among market enthusiasts of late. Since its launch last November, the powerful AI chatbot has effectively carved a niche in research, organizing copious amounts of data and pointing toward some of the best long-term stocks to buy.

Its responses, while rich in company knowledge, sometimes missed the mark on timely insights. Yet, after some engaging dialogue, it presented three compelling picks that offer tremendous upside potential.

Here, we unpack these selections, not just through the lens of ChatGPT’s massive knowledge reservoir but by infusing and incorporating a dose of real-time market acumen.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)

Since its stock market debut in 2004, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been a wealth magnet. Thus, the AI revolution is scripting its next chapter of success.

With its DeepMind division of the Bard chatbot, and smart home gadgets, Alphabet isn’t just playing in the AI sandbox. It’s effectively shaping it. Additionally, the monetization era for these tech marvels is expected to skyrocket Alphabet’s performance over the long term.

The proof is in the numbers, with GOOG stock up more than 50% this year, as it stands on the frontline of AI beneficiaries. Unlike its peers, Alphabet is sailing the entire AI ocean, from theoretical whispers to practical roars. And let’s not forget, Google’s colossal footprint in internet search isn’t shrinking, commanding a lion’s share of 83.4%. Hence, its unrivaled market presence is not merely a shield. Now, it’s a robust fortress, effectively keeping revenue dips at bay, even when economic waves seem relentless.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is doing so much more than navigating market currents. It is effectively riding the wave, turning challenges into strategic recalibrations. This EV giant’s pricing strategies and the resultant margin dance aren’t admissions of defeat but proof of its savvy knack for timely evolution.

The company’s relatively subdued Q3 delivery and production figures are a temporary detour on Tesla’s highway toward enduring success. A slight earnings and revenue miss is essentially a mere hiccup for a company no stranger to shattering market expectations. Remember, it’s the EV pioneers, the first brush with such a miss since 2019, underscoring its history of consistency.

As we gaze ahead, we see the promise and incredible potential of the Cybertruck. More than a product, the truck is a proclamation of perpetual innovation. Even Musk proposes prudence, highlighting the Herculean tasks that wait. Nevertheless, Tesla’s narrative weaves in bold diversification involving energy storage, solar ventures, and a flirtation with autonomous ferrying. These effectively paint a financial landscape rich with revenue gains.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is nothing short of a colossus in the AI chip realm, which is set to be an industry front-runner in the sector. With a pioneering spirit and an unchallenged 90% market share, Nvidia is the vanguard of the AI revolution, a sector poised for colossal long-term growth.

Moreover, it’s not just about the chips. Data centers hungry for AI capabilities are feeding the company’s sales, propelling a staggering 171% sales leap in its most recent quarter. And as the Internet of Things (IoT) casts its net even wider, Nvidia finds itself at the heart of it all, driving innovations, especially in the automotive domain.

The digits tell a dazzling tale. NVDA stock has skyrocketed, clocking more than a 180% gain this year and an astonishing 750% over five years. The horizon looks even brighter, with revenue and EBITDA projections aiming skyward at 43% and 52%, respectively. Furthermore, Nvidia’s trajectory is a thrilling testament to its market muscle, pioneering legacy, and revenue diversity.

