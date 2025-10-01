3 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 34% or More Over the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points Nebius Group is rapidly scaling its capacity to capitalize on its huge opportunity.

On Holding's business is booming, with more growth likely on the way.

Analysts think The Trade Desk's steep plunge could set the stage for a significant rebound.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says stocks are "fairly highly valued." Warren Buffett almost certainly agrees. The valuation metric that bears his name, the Buffett indicator, which measures U.S. total stock market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP), is at an all-time high, indicating such.

But can stocks still go higher? Absolutely. Some hold the potential to deliver especially explosive gains. Here are three stocks to buy in October that could soar 34% or more over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street analysts.

1. Nebius Group

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a Netherlands-based artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler. It operates large-scale GPU clusters for hosting AI applications across Europe, and the U.S. Nebius Avride subsidiary develops autonomous vehicle technology for ride-hailing and delivery robots. Its TripleTen subsidiary operates a leading educational technology platform for workers in the technology sector.

Few stocks have been hotter than Nebius Group in 2025. Its share price has more than quadrupled year to date. Wall Street thinks the stock could go much higher. The consensus 12-month price target for Nebius reflects an upside potential of 34%.

Is this bullish view warranted? Probably so. Nebius Group's revenue in the second quarter of 2025 more than doubled -- not compared to the prior year period, but to the previous quarter. Founder and CEO Arkady Volozh said in the Q2 update, "demand for AI infrastructure -- compute, software, and services -- is only going to get stronger as use cases multiply."

Nebius Group is rapidly scaling its capacity to capitalize on its huge opportunity. The company's main risk is a significant economic slowdown that curtails spending on AI infrastructure. Its valuation (Nebius' price-to-sales ratio is 98, a nosebleed level) could also be problematic if the company's growth slows.

2. On Holding

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) is one of the world's fastest-growing athletic sportswear companies. Founded in Switzerland in 2010, On has sold over 50 million products to date and has a presence in more than 80 countries. Its products include "premium" apparel, shoes, and accessories for high-performance sports.

Unlike Nebius Group, On Holding hasn't been a big winner so far in 2025. The stock is down more than 20% year to date. However, Wall Street thinks a rebound could be on the way. The average 12-month price target for On Holding is roughly 55% higher than the current share price.

On's business is booming. The company's net sales jumped 32% year over year in Q2, reaching a record high. On expects full-year net sales to grow by at least 31% on a constant-currency basis.

What's not to like? For one thing, On posted a net loss in its latest quarter. And its stock isn't cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of nearly 28. The company also faces intense competition from rivals with deep pockets.

3. The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) operates a leading technology platform for buyers of digital advertising. Its cloud-based software enables ad buyers to run targeted advertising campaigns online and on streaming TV services.

Once a high-flying stock, The Trade Desk's momentum screeched to a halt beginning in late 2024. The company's shares have plunged almost 60% in 2025. However, analysts believe that The Trade Desk can regain ground over the next 12 months. The consensus price target reflects an upside potential of 43%.

The Trade Desk's revenue jumped 19% year over year in Q2. That's not bad, but it's well below the 26% year-over-year growth the company delivered in the same quarter of 2024.

With slowing growth, why is Wall Street still optimistic about The Trade Desk's prospects? For one thing, analysts know the company's platform remains popular with customers, as evidenced by a customer retention rate of 95%. They also appreciate how big The Trade Desk's opportunity is, especially with continued growth in ad-supported connected TV.

Keith Speights has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

