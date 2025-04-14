3 Stocks To Buy Now That Could Rebound Big and Help You Get Richer

Trying to determine which stocks will provide the best return is a challenge even in normal times, but it’s especially tough in the kind of hyper-volatile market we’ve seen lately. The one sure bet is that some stocks will weather the storm a lot better than others.

If you’re looking for stocks poised for a big rebound, you don’t have to look very hard. Nearly all stocks soared higher on Wednesday, April 9, when President Donald Trump paused his recent tariff plans. Trump initiated a 90-day pause on most tariffs, the AP reported, though he did impose higher tariffs on China.

Wednesday’s rally — the biggest since World War II — temporarily halted a massive selloff that saw the stock markets shed trillions of dollars in only a few days. That doesn’t necessarily mean investors should start celebrating, however.

“Uncertainty looms over what happens after the 90-day period, leaving investors to grapple with potential volatility ahead,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “A disciplined, long-term approach remains the best strategy for navigating these unpredictable times.”

If you want to find stocks that could pay off in the future, here are three to buy now.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace is one of the companies that formed after the breakup of the once-mighty General Electric. It was recently listed among Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) five best stocks to buy and watch. IBD uses a lot of technical metrics to gauge stocks. In this case, GE Aerospace boasts an IBD Composite Rating of 97 out of 99 — meaning its overall performance is “very strong indeed.”

The company posted triple-digit year-over-year earnings growth in its most recent quarter and is expected to produce double-digit gains the next couple of years. Its stock fell below $160 a share during the recent market slump but rallied to close at $187.27 on April 9.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Nu is a digital banking platform that has a couple of things going for it. First, it’s an all-digital fintech, disrupting consumer banking and growing to enter new markets worldwide. Also, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds this growth stock in its portfolio — a solid recommendation in itself.

Year-to-date, Nu’s stock price is up about 5% despite the overall market volatility — and it’s relatively cheap at about $11 a share, meaning you can get a lot of shares for a moderate investment.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi’s operation is similar to that of Nu, except that SoFi operates exclusively in the United States and has more a extensive loan segment. The company recorded its first profit in 2024.

SoFi has the advantage of its appeal to students and young professionals, meaning that if it can keep their loyalty, it has a customer base for many years to come.

Like Nu Holdings, SoFi has an affordable stock price at about $11 a share, up from a 2025 low of $8.60 on April 7.

