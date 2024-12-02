3 Stocks to Buy Now, 12/2/2024, According to Corporate Insiders

Insider trading refers to the buying or selling of a company’s stock by people with access to non-public information about the company. When corporate insiders, such as key executives, board members, or major shareholders, buy shares of their own company, it often signals their confidence in the company’s prospects.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Here are today’s top stock picks that corporate insiders have been buying. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Neurogene (NGNE): Neurogene is a biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. In the last three months, corporate insiders have bought NGNE shares worth $2.7 million, resulting in a Very Positive insider confidence signal.

Interestingly, all seven Wall Street analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 119%.

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA): Zeta is a marketing technology company that leverages AI and data analytics to help businesses enhance customer engagement and drive growth. The stock has a Very Positive insider signal based on six informative buy transactions worth $2.6 million in the past three months.

Furthermore, 11 out of the 14 analysts covering the stock have given a Buy rating, with the average 12-month price target indicating about 79% upside.

Meta Platforms (META): Meta is a technology company specializing in social media, virtual reality, and digital communication through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Based on eight informative buy transactions worth $22.6 million in the last three months, the stock has a Very Positive insider signal.

Moreover, 40 out of the 44 analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of over 15%.

Who Are the Top Corporate Insiders?

TipRanks provides a list of Top Corporate Insiders, according to the success rates and the average return on each of their transactions. The Top Insiders have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

Interestingly, TipRanks also offers daily insider transactions for investors to keep close track of notable insider activities, as they reflect the perceptions of key insiders about the company’s prospects.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.