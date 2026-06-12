3 Stocks to Buy as New Analyst Coverage Gains Momentum

When markets are uncertain, keeping an eye on stocks that receive new analyst coverage can be helpful. Rising geopolitical tensions, higher costs and rapid changes driven by AI are making it harder for investors to evaluate companies. In such an environment, new analyst reports can provide fresh views on a company's growth prospects, valuation and industry trends. These updated insights can help investors make more informed decisions as market conditions continue to change.



Two stocks that have recently attracted analyst attention are The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC, Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR and Tilly's, Inc. TLYS, likely drawing increased investor interest.

Why New Analyst Coverage Matters

Analysts bring sector-specific expertise and detailed research that help investors better understand a company’s financial health, growth prospects, competitive position and industry trends—insights that are often hard to access independently. When analysts initiate coverage, it typically signals rising investor interest and suggests that the company has attributes worth closer evaluation.



New coverage can also add value by improving information flow. Analysts act as intermediaries with access to extensive data, and their reports often shape investor perception. Stocks are rarely chosen at random; coverage initiation usually reflects a constructive long-term view or growing market relevance. In many cases, analyst ratings on newly covered stocks tend to be more favorable, especially when broader investor attention is already building.



A broader shift in consensus—rather than a single rating—carries more weight. When a company, with limited prior coverage, receives fresh recommendations, it often draws increased attention from both retail and institutional investors, sometimes leading to new positions being built.

Stock Price Impact

New analyst coverage can trigger near-term stock volatility. Positive ratings may drive buying interest and push prices higher, while cautious or negative views can weigh on sentiment. Multiple favorable initiations can support sustained momentum, whereas highlighting risks may limit upside.



Overall, tracking stocks gaining new analyst coverage can be a useful strategy, particularly in dynamic market conditions where fresh insights can uncover emerging opportunities.

Screening Criteria

The Number of Broker Ratings is greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy, but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are three of the five stocks that passed the screen:

Gorman-Rupp: Based in Mansfield, OH, Gorman-Rupp manufactures and sells pumps and pumping systems worldwide. GRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gorman-Rupp shares have gained 73.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s 6% rise. GRC has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) to $2.60 from $2.32 over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates 21.5% growth from a year ago.



Luxfer: Based in Riverside, CA, Luxfer develops and manufactures advanced materials, engineered components and high-pressure gas containment products. LXFR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Luxfer shares have gained 32% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 6% growth. LXFR has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 EPS to $1.20 from $1.12 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 8.1% growth from a year ago.



Tilly's: Based in Irvine, CA, Tilly's is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young consumers in the United States. TLYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Tilly's shares have gained 166.8% YTD and outperformed the industry’s 6% growth. TLYS has seen an improvement in estimate revisions for the 2026 bottom line to a 6-cent loss per share from a 17-cent loss over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicated a much narrower loss this year compared with the year-ago figure of a 58-cent loss per share.



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Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.