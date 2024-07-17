3 Stocks to Buy if Nvidia Pulls Back

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Over the last couple of months, there have been a few wobbles here and there in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock’s trading stability. Part of this could be a result of institutional investors taking profits or insiders making gains on their positions, but ultimately it underlines the reality that at any given time the speculation around Nvidia stock could change in the opposite direction.

That’s because much of the company’s value has been derived from investor excitement, institutional investment and an overall bullish perspective on its contributions to the broader tech industry moving forward.

So investors may want to consider which stocks to buy in case Nvidia pulls back. That’s because once its price starts to dip, the selloff would likely result in re-investments in other, perhaps cheaper and more undervalued members of the tech industry.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

One way to interpret a Nvidia pullback would be to determine whether its major competitors have finally caught up to its technology. Of all of these competitors, the one that is arguably the closest is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

While the company still has a ways to go in terms of its data center graphics processing unit offerings any future sign that its revenue is increasing as Nvidia’s GPU revenue, decreases even slightly would be cause for buying AMD as it levels the AI playing field.

Moreover, many of the company’s technological offerings are incredibly competent and have their own advantages aside from tending to be cheaper than their direct counterparts from Nvidia. This in and of itself could be enough to begin chipping away, and every market share over time. So, should Nvidia stock start to dip over the long run, jumping ship to AMD could be a better growth trajectory.

Intel (INTC)

While Nvidia and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) might not be the most obvious direct competitors, there is something to be said about the new Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) designed processing chips which Intel could use to break into the GPU sector. That’s a trend most of the consumer electronics industry is beginning to buy into as well.

Even though Nvidia saw this trend coming and has designed several of its GPUs to be interchangeably used with both x86 architecture and Arm architecture, it could experience a slight dip in consumer electronics revenues, such as gaming GPUs.

That’s because Intel’s Arm-designed chips could end up being more powerful, efficient and attractive for lightweight gaming devices like laptops. In these cases, the large, bulky and power-consuming GPUs designed by Nvidia for consumer applications, might not be as competitive in the future. Should this development occur, INTC stock could become a growth stock once more as it siphons revenues from NVDA.

Arm Holdings (ARM)

As previously mentioned, should Nvidia start to lose share value it could be a sign that a company like Arm Holdings and its computer architecture is outcompeting NVDA in the consumer market. As a result, it would be a good time to buy ARM stock to capitalize on the ensuing bullrush.

That’s because ARM’s chip architecture continuously moves closer to becoming the industry standard across portable devices. This is likely because ARM-designed chips are more power efficient than the traditional x86 architecture employed by the vast majority of chip designers today.

While Nvidia has started to prepare for this eventuality, it’s only a matter of time before ARM-designed GPUs outcompete its designs. Thus, NVDA will either have to share generous amounts of its profits with ARM in the future or design its own chip architecture to compete. As a result, ARM stock could be a great alternative to NVDA’s growth in the event of a pullback.

